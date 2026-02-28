أعلنت إدارة الطيران والفضاء ‌الأمريكية «ناسا»، (الجمعة)، عن إضافة مهمة جديدة إلى برنامجها «أرتميس» الخاص بالقمر تتضمن ‌اختبار إرساء مركبة فضائية في مدار الأرض قبل هبوط أول رواد ‌فضاء منها على سطح القمر منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، ‌وذلك في إطار إصلاح برنامج واشنطن المتعلق بالقمر.

وتأتي المهمة الجديدة في برنامج «أرتميس»، المقرر إجراؤها في 2027، ضمن تغييرات كثيرة في برنامج القمر أعلنت عنها «ناسا»، وتتضمن إجراء مزيد من الاختبارات قبل محاولة إرسال أفراد إلى سطح القمر، والمقرر إجراؤها الآن باسم «أرتميس 4» في عام 2028.

وألغت «ناسا» أيضا محاولة لترقية صاروخها المسمى «نظام الإطلاق الفضائي» لتركز بدلا من ذلك على زيادة ​إنتاج ​الصاروخ ⁠ومعدل طيرانه البطيء مقارنة بالصواريخ الأحدث.

وتعمل شركة «سبيس إكس» المملوكة لإيلون ماسك وشركة «بلو ‌أوريجين» المملوكة لجيف بيزوس ​على تطوير مركبة للهبوط على سطح القمر مأهولة برواد فضاء ضمن هذا ​البرنامج.

وتبني ‌شركتا «بوينغ» و«نورثروب جرومان» نظام الإطلاق الفضائي ​الذي يحمل كبسولة رواد ​الفضاء «أوريون» التي تصنعها شركة «لوكهيد مارتن» التي ستنقل رواد الفضاء إلى إحدى مركبات الهبوط على سطح القمر في الفضاء قبل الهبوط على القمر.