The American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on Friday the addition of a new mission to its lunar program "Artemis," which includes testing the docking of a spacecraft in Earth's orbit before the first astronauts land on the moon's surface for the first time in over half a century, as part of the overhaul of Washington's lunar program.

The new mission in the "Artemis" program, scheduled for 2027, is part of many changes in the lunar program announced by NASA, which includes conducting further tests before attempting to send crew members to the moon's surface, now planned under the name "Artemis 4" in 2028.

NASA has also canceled an attempt to upgrade its rocket called the "Space Launch System" to instead focus on increasing the production of the rocket and its slow flight rate compared to newer rockets.

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, and Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, are working on developing a crewed lunar landing vehicle as part of this program.

Boeing and Northrop Grumman are building the Space Launch System that carries the Orion crew capsule, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, which will transport astronauts to one of the lunar landing vehicles in space before landing on the moon.