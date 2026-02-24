أُعلن رسميا إقامة نزال الإعادة المرتقب بين الملاكم الأمريكي فلويد مايويذر جونيور وغريمه الفلبيني ماني باكياو يوم 19 سبتمبر القادم في مدينة لاس فيغاس.
ويأتي الإعلان بعد أيام من تأكيد مايويذر عودته إلى الحلبة الاحترافية، في مواجهة تعيد إلى الأذهان نزالهما الشهير عام 2015، الذي انتهى بفوز الأمريكي بقرار إجماع الحكام، وحقق آنذاك أرقاما قياسية على صعيد عائدات الدفع مقابل المشاهدة، متجاوزا 600 مليون دولار إيرادات.
وقال باكياو (47 عاما) في بيان مشترك إن الجماهير «انتظرت طويلا هذه الإعادة»، فيما أكد مايويذر (48 عاما) أنه يتوقع «النتيجة ذاتها» التي حققها في المواجهة الأولى.
ومن المقرر أن يقام النزال في قاعة «Sphere» التي افتتحت عام 2023، في أول حدث ملاكمة احترافي تستضيفه القاعة الحديثة.
واعتزل مايويذر عام 2017 بسجل خال من الهزائم في 50 نزالا، بينما عاد باكياو إلى المنافسات العام الماضي بعد فترة ابتعاد، ليواصل مسيرته التي شهدت تتويجه بطلا عالميا في عدة أوزان.
The highly anticipated rematch between American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his Filipino rival Manny Pacquiao has been officially announced to take place on September 19 in Las Vegas.
The announcement comes days after Mayweather confirmed his return to the professional ring, in a matchup that recalls their famous bout in 2015, which ended with the American winning by unanimous decision, achieving record numbers in pay-per-view revenue, exceeding $600 million.
Pacquiao (47 years old) stated in a joint announcement that fans have "waited a long time for this rematch," while Mayweather (48 years old) confirmed that he expects "the same result" he achieved in their first encounter.
The fight is set to take place at the "Sphere" venue, which opened in 2023, marking the first professional boxing event hosted by the modern arena.
Mayweather retired in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50 fights, while Pacquiao returned to competition last year after a period of absence, continuing his career that has seen him crowned world champion in multiple weight classes.