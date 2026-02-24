أُعلن رسميا إقامة نزال الإعادة المرتقب بين الملاكم الأمريكي فلويد مايويذر جونيور وغريمه الفلبيني ماني باكياو يوم 19 سبتمبر القادم في مدينة لاس فيغاس.


ويأتي الإعلان بعد أيام من تأكيد مايويذر عودته إلى الحلبة الاحترافية، في مواجهة تعيد إلى الأذهان نزالهما الشهير عام 2015، الذي انتهى بفوز الأمريكي بقرار إجماع الحكام، وحقق آنذاك أرقاما قياسية على صعيد عائدات الدفع مقابل المشاهدة، متجاوزا 600 مليون دولار إيرادات.


وقال باكياو (47 عاما) في بيان مشترك إن الجماهير «انتظرت طويلا هذه الإعادة»، فيما أكد مايويذر (48 عاما) أنه يتوقع «النتيجة ذاتها» التي حققها في المواجهة الأولى.


ومن المقرر أن يقام النزال في قاعة «Sphere» التي افتتحت عام 2023، في أول حدث ملاكمة احترافي تستضيفه القاعة الحديثة.


واعتزل مايويذر عام 2017 بسجل خال من الهزائم في 50 نزالا، بينما عاد باكياو إلى المنافسات العام الماضي بعد فترة ابتعاد، ليواصل مسيرته التي شهدت تتويجه بطلا عالميا في عدة أوزان.