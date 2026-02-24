The highly anticipated rematch between American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his Filipino rival Manny Pacquiao has been officially announced to take place on September 19 in Las Vegas.



The announcement comes days after Mayweather confirmed his return to the professional ring, in a matchup that recalls their famous bout in 2015, which ended with the American winning by unanimous decision, achieving record numbers in pay-per-view revenue, exceeding $600 million.



Pacquiao (47 years old) stated in a joint announcement that fans have "waited a long time for this rematch," while Mayweather (48 years old) confirmed that he expects "the same result" he achieved in their first encounter.



The fight is set to take place at the "Sphere" venue, which opened in 2023, marking the first professional boxing event hosted by the modern arena.



Mayweather retired in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50 fights, while Pacquiao returned to competition last year after a period of absence, continuing his career that has seen him crowned world champion in multiple weight classes.