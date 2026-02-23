Al Hilal player Salem Al-Dosari is looking for his 500th match in the Al Hilal jersey, marking a new historic achievement added to his career.



So far, Al-Dosari has played 488 matches with "The Leader," contributing to 246 goals, having scored 143 goals and assisted 103, confirming his status as one of the most influential players in the club's history in terms of scoring and assisting.



The match against Al-Taawoun in the 24th round of the Roshan Saudi League holds special significance in Salem's journey towards this historic number, as the blue captain continues to establish his place among the legends of Al Hilal in terms of participation and consistency.