يبحث لاعب الهلال سالم الدوسري عن مباراته الـ500 بقميص الهلال، في إنجاز تاريخي جديد يُضاف إلى مسيرته.


وخاض الدوسري حتى الآن 488 مباراة مع «الزعيم»، ساهم خلالها في 246 هدفاً، بعدما سجل 143 هدفاً وصنع 103، ليؤكد مكانته كأحد أكثر اللاعبين تأثيراً في تاريخ النادي على مستوى التسجيل والصناعة.


وتحمل مواجهة التعاون في الجولة الـ24 من دوري روشن السعودي أهمية خاصة في رحلة سالم نحو هذا الرقم التاريخي، إذ يواصل القائد الأزرق تثبيت أقدامه بين أساطير الهلال من حيث عدد المشاركات والاستمرارية.