The fans of Al-Ahli Club are eagerly awaiting developments regarding the activation of the purchase clause for player Zakaria Hawsawi, given the impressive performances he has been delivering with the team during the current sports season, which has solidified his presence as one of the influential young players in the starting lineup.



The player is receiving technical attention from the Saudi national team coach, Frenchman Hervé Renard, and his coaching staff, who are monitoring the player's performance among a list of local talents, as part of the ongoing assessment of player readiness and evaluation for upcoming competitions. Hawsawi has previously represented the Saudi national team in one international match against the Iceland national team in October 2022. The national team will hold a training camp in Qatar during the FIFA Days in March, from March 22 to 30, which will include two friendly matches against the national teams of Egypt and Serbia, as part of a technical program aimed at testing readiness and evaluating tactical options in preparation for the World Cup.



Hawsawi is 24 years old and has participated with Al-Ahli in 20 matches across all competitions this season, during which he scored one goal and provided two assists, showcasing impressive performances on both defensive and offensive fronts.



Hawsawi began his professional career with Al-Ahd Club in Medina in the 2021 season, before moving to Al-Ittihad in 2022 on a one-season loan, after which he signed a permanent transfer contract.



He played 39 matches with Al-Ittihad, scoring one goal and providing two assists, contributing to winning the Roshen Saudi League title and the Saudi Super Cup in the 2022 season.



The player had joined Al-Raed in August on a contract extending for three seasons, before moving to Al-Ahli, where he continues to deliver performances that enhance his chances of securing his position within the considerations of his club and the national team during the upcoming phase.