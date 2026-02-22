تترقب جماهير النادي الأهلي تطورات ملف تفعيل بند شراء عقد اللاعب زكريا هوساوي، في ظل المستويات المميزة التي يقدمها مع الفريق خلال الموسم الرياضي الجاري، ما عزز حضوره كأحد العناصر الشابة المؤثرة في التشكيلة الأساسية.


ويحظى اللاعب بمتابعة فنية من مدرب المنتخب السعودي الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد وجهازه الفني، الذي يراقب أداء اللاعب ضمن قائمة من العناصر المحلية، في إطار متابعة جاهزية اللاعبين واستمرار تقييمهم للاستحقاقات القادمة. وسبق لهوساوي تمثيل المنتخب السعودي في مباراة دولية واحدة أمام منتخب آيسلندا في أكتوبر 2022. ‫وسيخوض المنتخب الوطني خلال فترة «أيام الفيفا» في مارس معسكراً إعدادياً في قطر خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 30 مارس، تتخلله مواجهتان وديتان أمام منتخبي مصر وصربيا، ضمن برنامج فني يهدف إلى اختبار الجاهزية وتقييم الخيارات التكتيكية في إطار التحضير للمونديال.‬


ويبلغ هوساوي من العمر 24 عاماً، وشارك مع الأهلي في 20 مباراة بجميع المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها هدفاً وصنع هدفين، مقدماً مستويات لافتة على الصعيدين الدفاعي والهجومي.


وبدأ هوساوي مسيرته الاحترافية مع نادي أحد في المدينة المنورة موسم 2021، قبل أن ينتقل إلى الاتحاد عام 2022 على سبيل الإعارة لموسم واحد، ثم وقّع عقد انتقال نهائي.


وخاض بقميص الاتحاد 39 مباراة، سجل خلالها هدفاً وصنع هدفين، وأسهم في تحقيق لقب دوري روشن السعودي وكأس السوبر السعودي موسم 2022.


وكان اللاعب قد انضم إلى صفوف الرائد في أغسطس بعقد يمتد ثلاثة مواسم، قبل أن ينتقل إلى الأهلي، حيث يواصل تقديم مستويات فنية تعزز من حظوظه في تثبيت موقعه ضمن حسابات ناديه والمنتخب الوطني خلال المرحلة القادمة.