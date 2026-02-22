قدّم حارس الاتحاد الصربي بريدراج رايكوفيتش واحدة من أبرز مبارياته هذا الموسم أمام الهلال، مؤكداً حضوره اللافت في المواجهات الكبرى، ومُضفياً على الخط الخلفي لفريقه قدراً كبيراً من الصلابة والثقة.


وأنهى رايكوفيتش اللقاء بـ9 تصديات مؤثرة، بينها 7 من داخل منطقة الجزاء، عكست جاهزيته العالية وسرعة ردّ فعله في اللحظات الحاسمة. كما تعامل بكفاءة مع الكرات الهوائية عبر التقاطين ناجحين، إضافة إلى 15 استعادة للكرة، في دلالة واضحة على تركيزه وتمركزه الجيد طوال دقائق المباراة.


ولم يكن تأثير الحارس الاتحادي محصوراً في لغة الأرقام فحسب، بل شكّل عنصر أمان حقيقياً خلف الدفاع، ليحصل على تقييم بلغ 8.2، بعد أداء أكد من خلاله مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم اللقاء وأحد أهم أسباب ثبات فريقه في المواجهة.