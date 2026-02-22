The Serbian goalkeeper of Al-Ittihad, Predrag Rajkovic, delivered one of his standout performances this season against Al-Hilal, confirming his remarkable presence in major encounters and adding a significant degree of solidity and confidence to his team's defense.



Rajkovic finished the match with 9 crucial saves, including 7 from inside the penalty area, reflecting his high readiness and quick reflexes in critical moments. He also handled aerial balls efficiently with two successful catches, in addition to 15 ball recoveries, clearly indicating his focus and good positioning throughout the match.



The impact of the Al-Ittihad goalkeeper was not limited to numbers alone; he provided a genuine sense of security behind the defense, earning a rating of 8.2 after a performance that confirmed his status as one of the standout stars of the match and one of the key reasons for his team's stability in the encounter.