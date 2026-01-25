The youth volleyball team of Al-Farouq Club in Al-Majardah Governorate has qualified for the final stage of the promotion qualifiers for the Premier League, after winning against Al-Watani Club in Tabuk with a score of 3 sets to 2, and against Al-Alamein Club with 3 sets to none, while losing to Al-Shorouk Club with a score of 3 sets to 2, during the promotion qualifiers held recently in the city of Tabuk. The qualifiers saw the participation of Al-Farouq, Al-Shorouk, Al-Alamein, and Al-Watani clubs, while Al-Tahami Club apologized for participating.



The results led to the qualification of Al-Farouq and Al-Shorouk to the final stage of the qualifiers for the Premier League, which only eight clubs across the Kingdom qualify for.



As part of the club's ongoing participation in various age categories, the youth volleyball team (Cubs category) will participate in the combined championship starting tomorrow (Monday) in the city of Jazan, with the participation of Al-Yarmouk, Al-Tahami, Abha, and Al-Farouq clubs.