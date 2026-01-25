تأهل فريق كرة الطائرة (فئة الشباب) بنادي الفاروق في محافظة المجاردة إلى المرحلة النهائية من تصفيات الصعود المؤهلة للدوري الممتاز، عقب فوزه على فريق نادي الوطني بتبوك بنتيجة 3 أشواط مقابل 2، وعلى نادي العلمين بـ3 أشواط دون مقابل، وخسارته من نادي الشروق بـ3 أشواط مقابل 2، ضمن منافسات تصفيات الصعود التي أُقيمت بمدينة تبوك أخيراً. وشهدت التصفيات مشاركة أندية الفاروق، والشروق، والعلمين، والوطني، فيما اعتذر التهامي عن المشاركة.


وأسفرت النتائج عن تأهل الفاروق والشروق إلى المرحلة النهائية من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى الدوري الممتاز، التي يتأهل إليها ثمانية أندية فقط على مستوى المملكة.


فئة الأشبال


في إطار استمرار مشاركة النادي في مختلف الفئات السنية، يشارك فريق كرة الطائرة (فئة الأشبال) في البطولة المجمعة التي تنطلق غداً (الإثنين) بمدينة جازان، بمشاركة أندية اليرموك، والتهامي، وأبها، والفاروق.