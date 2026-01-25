تأهل فريق كرة الطائرة (فئة الشباب) بنادي الفاروق في محافظة المجاردة إلى المرحلة النهائية من تصفيات الصعود المؤهلة للدوري الممتاز، عقب فوزه على فريق نادي الوطني بتبوك بنتيجة 3 أشواط مقابل 2، وعلى نادي العلمين بـ3 أشواط دون مقابل، وخسارته من نادي الشروق بـ3 أشواط مقابل 2، ضمن منافسات تصفيات الصعود التي أُقيمت بمدينة تبوك أخيراً. وشهدت التصفيات مشاركة أندية الفاروق، والشروق، والعلمين، والوطني، فيما اعتذر التهامي عن المشاركة.
وأسفرت النتائج عن تأهل الفاروق والشروق إلى المرحلة النهائية من التصفيات المؤهلة إلى الدوري الممتاز، التي يتأهل إليها ثمانية أندية فقط على مستوى المملكة.
فئة الأشبال
في إطار استمرار مشاركة النادي في مختلف الفئات السنية، يشارك فريق كرة الطائرة (فئة الأشبال) في البطولة المجمعة التي تنطلق غداً (الإثنين) بمدينة جازان، بمشاركة أندية اليرموك، والتهامي، وأبها، والفاروق.
The youth volleyball team of Al-Farouq Club in Al-Majardah Governorate has qualified for the final stage of the promotion qualifiers for the Premier League, after winning against Al-Watani Club in Tabuk with a score of 3 sets to 2, and against Al-Alamein Club with 3 sets to none, while losing to Al-Shorouk Club with a score of 3 sets to 2, during the promotion qualifiers held recently in the city of Tabuk. The qualifiers saw the participation of Al-Farouq, Al-Shorouk, Al-Alamein, and Al-Watani clubs, while Al-Tahami Club apologized for participating.
The results led to the qualification of Al-Farouq and Al-Shorouk to the final stage of the qualifiers for the Premier League, which only eight clubs across the Kingdom qualify for.
Category: Cubs
As part of the club's ongoing participation in various age categories, the youth volleyball team (Cubs category) will participate in the combined championship starting tomorrow (Monday) in the city of Jazan, with the participation of Al-Yarmouk, Al-Tahami, Abha, and Al-Farouq clubs.