أكد مدرب فريق الأهلي ماتياس يايسله أهمية الفوز الذي حققه فريقه على الخليج بنتيجة 4-1، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، موضحاً أن الانتصار في هذه المرحلة يُعد مهماً في إطار المنافسة على المسابقة.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب المواجهة، وأوضح يايسله أن المباراة شهدت شوطين مختلفين من حيث الأداء، مبيناً أن الفريق دخل الشوط الثاني بأسلوب مغاير أسهم في تحسن المستوى، إلى جانب الدور الإيجابي للجماهير في دعم اللاعبين داخل الملعب.


وأشار إلى أن تحقيق الأهلي ستة انتصارات متتالية يُعد مؤشراً إيجابياً، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الأمر لم يتحقق في الفترة القريبة الماضية، ما يعكس العمل الجماعي والتطور في أداء الفريق.


وبيّن مدرب الأهلي أن ضغط الجدولة يُمثل تحدياً، مؤكداً في الوقت ذاته ضرورة التعامل مع المباريات خطوة بخطوة، والعمل على تسريع تعافي اللاعبين بدنياً، موضحاً أنه لا يملك حتى الآن تفاصيل دقيقة حول إصابة اللاعب ديميرال.