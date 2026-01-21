Al Ahly coach Matthias Jaissle emphasized the importance of the victory his team achieved over Al Khaleej with a score of 4-1, during the 16th round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, explaining that winning at this stage is crucial in the context of competing for the title.



This came during the press conference held after the match, where Jaissle clarified that the game featured two different halves in terms of performance, indicating that the team entered the second half with a different approach that contributed to improving their level, alongside the positive role of the fans in supporting the players on the field.



He pointed out that Al Ahly achieving six consecutive victories is a positive indicator, noting that this has not been accomplished in the recent past, which reflects teamwork and the development of the team's performance.



The Al Ahly coach stated that the pressure of the schedule represents a challenge, while also affirming the need to approach the matches step by step and work on accelerating the physical recovery of the players, explaining that he does not yet have precise details regarding the injury of player Demiral.