Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy continues to make history, having added another title to his impressive record by winning the 2025 AFC Champions League with Al Ahly, completing a historic seven-title achievement in his football career, combining the glories of Africa, Europe, and Asia in an exceptional accomplishment for a goalkeeper.



Mendy had previously won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 with Chelsea, along with the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, before solidifying his name on the continental stage with the Senegal national team by leading them to the Africa Cup of Nations title twice, confirming his decisive presence in major tournaments, both at the club and national levels.



Mendy's achievements did not stop at winning titles, as he enhanced his individual statistics in the Africa Cup of Nations by reaching 11 matches with a clean sheet, topping the list of goalkeepers in terms of save percentage (87.5%), further confirming his technical value and pivotal role in achieving titles.



With these numbers and titles, Edouard Mendy proves that the historic seven-title achievement is not just a collection of trophies, but a testament to the journey of a goalkeeper who made a difference in every continent he played in, leaving his mark on the record of modern football.