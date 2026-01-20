واصل الحارس السنغالي إدوارد ميندي صناعة التاريخ، بعدما أضاف بطولة جديدة إلى سجله الحافل، محققاً دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025 مع الأهلي، ليكتمل عقد السباعية التاريخية في مسيرته الكروية، جامعاً بين أمجاد أفريقيا وأوروبا وآسيا، في إنجاز استثنائي لحارس مرمى.


وكان ميندي قد سبق له التتويج بدوري أبطال أوروبا 2021 مع تشيلسي، إلى جانب السوبر الأوروبي وكأس العالم للأندية، قبل أن يرسّخ اسمه قارياً مع منتخب السنغال بقيادته إلى لقب كأس أمم أفريقيا مرتين، مؤكّدا حضوره الحاسم في البطولات الكبرى، سواءً على مستوى الأندية أو المنتخبات.


ولم تتوقف إنجازات ميندي عند حدود التتويج، إذ عزز أرقامه الفردية في كأس أمم أفريقيا بوصوله إلى 11 مباراة بشباك نظيفة، متصدراً قائمة الحراس من حيث نسبة التصديات (87.5%)، في تأكيد جديد على قيمته الفنية ودوره المحوري في تحقيق الألقاب.


بهذه الأرقام والبطولات، يثبت إدوارد ميندي أن السباعية التاريخية ليست مجرد ألقاب، بل شهادة على مسيرة حارس صنع الفارق في كل قارة لعب فيها، وترك بصمته في سجل كرة القدم الحديثة.