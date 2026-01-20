The coach of the Saudi national team and former coach of the Moroccan national team, Frenchman Hervé Renard, has sharply criticized Ibrahim Diaz after he missed the decisive penalty in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which contributed to the loss of the Moroccan national team's dream of winning the continental title.



In statements to the French newspaper "Le Parisien," Renard confirmed that missing a penalty is a possibility in football; however, the way it was executed in a crucial match cannot be justified, considering that what happened represents an insult to the fans who have been waiting for the title for decades.



Renard said: "Any player has the right to miss a penalty, but in such cases, I am very strict and do not show any leniency at all... This is a lack of respect for an entire country and a whole people who have been seeking success for 50 years."



The French coach pointed out that the final match took place in a charged atmosphere, witnessing refereeing controversies and a chaotic scenario, which heightened the sensitivity of the situation and the intensity of the criticisms.



Renard explained that he also understands the difficult situation faced by Morocco's coach Walid Regragui, recalling a similar personal experience when he was leading the Saudi national team during the Arab Cup.



He added: "I experienced a similar situation in the Arab Cup against Morocco, when one of my players (Abdullah Al-Hamdan) completely missed a Panenka penalty... I then asked him to accompany me to the press conference and to apologize."