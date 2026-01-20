وجه مدرب المنتخب السعودي والمدرب السابق لمنتخب المغرب الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد، انتقادات حادة لإبراهيم دياز، عقب إهداره ركلة الجزاء الحاسمة في نهائي كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، التي ساهمت في ضياع حلم التتويج القاري للمنتخب المغربي.


وفي تصريحات لصحيفة «لو باريزيان» الفرنسية، أكد رينارد أن إضاعة ركلة الجزاء أمر وارد في كرة القدم، إلا أن طريقة التنفيذ في مباراة مصيرية لا يمكن تبريرها، معتبراً أن ما حدث يمثّل إساءة لجماهير تنتظر اللقب منذ عقود.


وقال رينارد: «من حق أي لاعب أن يُضيّع ركلة جزاء، لكن في مثل هذه الحالات أكون صارماً للغاية ولا أُجامل على الإطلاق.. هذا يُعد قلة احترام لدولة بأكملها وشعب كامل يبحث عن النجاح منذ 50 عاماً».


وأشار المدرب الفرنسي إلى أن المباراة النهائية جاءت في أجواء مشحونة، وشهدت جدلاً تحكيمياً وسيناريو فوضوياً، وهو ما زاد من حساسية الموقف وحدّة الانتقادات.


وأوضح رينارد أنه يتفهم في الوقت نفسه الوضع الصعب الذي يعيشه مدرب المغرب وليد الركراكي، مستعيداً تجربة شخصية مشابهة عندما كان يقود المنتخب السعودي خلال بطولة كأس العرب.


وأضاف: «عشت موقفاً مشابهاً في كأس العرب أمام المغرب، إذ أضاع أحد لاعبيّ (عبدالله الحمدان) ركلة بانينكا بشكل كامل.. طلبت منه بعدها أن يرافقني إلى المؤتمر الصحفي وأن يقدّم اعتذاره».