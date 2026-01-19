أصدرت إدارة شركة نادي النصر بياناً إعلامياً نُشر عبر حساب النادي في منصة «X» أكدت فيه أنها ومنذ بداية الموسم آثرت التجاوز عن حملات التشويش والتشكيك وإثارة الرأي العام الممنهجة، التي صدرت من خلال كيانات رياضية، وعبر بيانات وقنوات تلفزيونية، وظهور إعلامي من قبل ممثلي بعض الأندية وأعضاء شرفها السابقين، وما حملته أحاديثهم من إساءات وتشكيك في المشروع الرياضي السعودي عموماً، وفي شركة نادي النصر خصوصاً، عبر اتهامات صريحة بتوجيه المنافسة، تتعارض مع واقع الأحداث، بل وتهدف إلى تجييش الرأي العام والضغط على اللجان والجهات الرياضية، بما يخدم مصالح أصحاب هذه الحملات.


‏وأضاف البيان: كنا نأمل ردع تلك الممارسات، وهو ما لم يتم، مما ساهم في تصاعدها، مع عودة من كان يمارسها قبل المشروع إلى المناصب الإدارية في الأندية. إن ما حدث خلال اليومين الماضيين، والذي يُعدّ سابقة رياضية، هو مثال صريح يهدف إلى إخراج الرياضة عن إطارها المشروع، ويُهدد الحفاظ على المكتسبات العامة، من خلال حملة إعلامية مضللة وممنهجة، تهدف إلى تجييش الوسط الرياضي وتأجيج الرأي العام لمحاولة نقل المواضيع الرياضية إلى جوانب أخرى، مستندة إلى تأويل كاذب واتهامات كيدية.


‏وقالت الإدارة في بيانها: تؤكد شركة نادي النصر التزامها الكامل بالعمل وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة، وثقتها بالجهات المختصة الرسمية لإيقاف هذه الممارسات، وضمان المساواة والعدالة في تطبيق الأنظمة على جميع الأطراف دون استثناء، بما يحفظ نزاهة المنافسة، ويحدّ من أي محاولات لصناعة سرديات إعلامية أو حملات ممنهجة تمسّ بالمشروع الرياضي السعودي وأعمدته.


وجاء في البيان: أخيراً، تشدّد شركة نادي النصر على أنها ترفعت كثيراً عن الرد على مثل هذه التصرفات غير المسؤولة، رغم الرصد المستمر، إلا أن محاولات إثارة الرأي العام تجاه النصر دفعتنا لإصدار هذا البيان، تأكيداً على أن مجلس إدارة الشركة يسعى إلى نقل الصورة الكاملة للجهات الرسمية المعنية للقيام بدورها في إيقاف هذه التجاوزات، مع التأكيد على أننا سنقف بالمرصاد لأي إساءات موجهة للجهاز الفني واللاعبين ومنسوبي النادي كافة، في إطار مسؤوليتنا تجاه العاملين وحفظ حقوقهم.