أصدرت إدارة شركة نادي النصر بياناً إعلامياً نُشر عبر حساب النادي في منصة «X» أكدت فيه أنها ومنذ بداية الموسم آثرت التجاوز عن حملات التشويش والتشكيك وإثارة الرأي العام الممنهجة، التي صدرت من خلال كيانات رياضية، وعبر بيانات وقنوات تلفزيونية، وظهور إعلامي من قبل ممثلي بعض الأندية وأعضاء شرفها السابقين، وما حملته أحاديثهم من إساءات وتشكيك في المشروع الرياضي السعودي عموماً، وفي شركة نادي النصر خصوصاً، عبر اتهامات صريحة بتوجيه المنافسة، تتعارض مع واقع الأحداث، بل وتهدف إلى تجييش الرأي العام والضغط على اللجان والجهات الرياضية، بما يخدم مصالح أصحاب هذه الحملات.
وأضاف البيان: كنا نأمل ردع تلك الممارسات، وهو ما لم يتم، مما ساهم في تصاعدها، مع عودة من كان يمارسها قبل المشروع إلى المناصب الإدارية في الأندية. إن ما حدث خلال اليومين الماضيين، والذي يُعدّ سابقة رياضية، هو مثال صريح يهدف إلى إخراج الرياضة عن إطارها المشروع، ويُهدد الحفاظ على المكتسبات العامة، من خلال حملة إعلامية مضللة وممنهجة، تهدف إلى تجييش الوسط الرياضي وتأجيج الرأي العام لمحاولة نقل المواضيع الرياضية إلى جوانب أخرى، مستندة إلى تأويل كاذب واتهامات كيدية.
وقالت الإدارة في بيانها: تؤكد شركة نادي النصر التزامها الكامل بالعمل وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة، وثقتها بالجهات المختصة الرسمية لإيقاف هذه الممارسات، وضمان المساواة والعدالة في تطبيق الأنظمة على جميع الأطراف دون استثناء، بما يحفظ نزاهة المنافسة، ويحدّ من أي محاولات لصناعة سرديات إعلامية أو حملات ممنهجة تمسّ بالمشروع الرياضي السعودي وأعمدته.
وجاء في البيان: أخيراً، تشدّد شركة نادي النصر على أنها ترفعت كثيراً عن الرد على مثل هذه التصرفات غير المسؤولة، رغم الرصد المستمر، إلا أن محاولات إثارة الرأي العام تجاه النصر دفعتنا لإصدار هذا البيان، تأكيداً على أن مجلس إدارة الشركة يسعى إلى نقل الصورة الكاملة للجهات الرسمية المعنية للقيام بدورها في إيقاف هذه التجاوزات، مع التأكيد على أننا سنقف بالمرصاد لأي إساءات موجهة للجهاز الفني واللاعبين ومنسوبي النادي كافة، في إطار مسؤوليتنا تجاه العاملين وحفظ حقوقهم.
The management of Al-Nasr Club issued a media statement published through the club's account on the "X" platform, confirming that since the beginning of the season, it has chosen to overlook the organized campaigns of disruption, doubt, and public opinion manipulation that have emerged from certain sports entities, through statements and television channels, and the media appearances of representatives from some clubs and their former honorary members. These appearances have included insults and doubts about the Saudi sports project in general, and Al-Nasr Club in particular, through explicit accusations of directing competition, which contradicts the reality of events and aims to mobilize public opinion and pressure committees and sports authorities, serving the interests of those behind these campaigns.
The statement added: We had hoped to deter such practices, which did not happen, contributing to their escalation, especially with the return of those who practiced them before the project to administrative positions in the clubs. What occurred over the past two days, which is considered a sports precedent, is a clear example aimed at taking sports out of its legitimate framework, threatening the preservation of public gains through a misleading and systematic media campaign, intended to mobilize the sports community and inflame public opinion in an attempt to shift sports issues to other aspects, based on false interpretations and malicious accusations.
The management stated in its announcement: Al-Nasr Club affirms its full commitment to operate in accordance with the approved regulations and laws, and its trust in the official competent authorities to stop these practices, ensuring equality and justice in the application of regulations to all parties without exception, in a manner that preserves the integrity of competition and limits any attempts to create media narratives or organized campaigns that undermine the Saudi sports project and its pillars.
The statement concluded: Finally, Al-Nasr Club emphasizes that it has risen above responding to such irresponsible actions, despite continuous monitoring. However, attempts to stir public opinion against Al-Nasr have prompted us to issue this statement, confirming that the company's Board of Directors seeks to convey the complete picture to the relevant official authorities to perform their role in stopping these violations, while affirming that we will stand guard against any insults directed at the technical staff, players, and all club members, in line with our responsibility towards our employees and safeguarding their rights.