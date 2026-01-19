The management of Al-Nasr Club issued a media statement published through the club's account on the "X" platform, confirming that since the beginning of the season, it has chosen to overlook the organized campaigns of disruption, doubt, and public opinion manipulation that have emerged from certain sports entities, through statements and television channels, and the media appearances of representatives from some clubs and their former honorary members. These appearances have included insults and doubts about the Saudi sports project in general, and Al-Nasr Club in particular, through explicit accusations of directing competition, which contradicts the reality of events and aims to mobilize public opinion and pressure committees and sports authorities, serving the interests of those behind these campaigns.



The statement added: We had hoped to deter such practices, which did not happen, contributing to their escalation, especially with the return of those who practiced them before the project to administrative positions in the clubs. What occurred over the past two days, which is considered a sports precedent, is a clear example aimed at taking sports out of its legitimate framework, threatening the preservation of public gains through a misleading and systematic media campaign, intended to mobilize the sports community and inflame public opinion in an attempt to shift sports issues to other aspects, based on false interpretations and malicious accusations.



The management stated in its announcement: Al-Nasr Club affirms its full commitment to operate in accordance with the approved regulations and laws, and its trust in the official competent authorities to stop these practices, ensuring equality and justice in the application of regulations to all parties without exception, in a manner that preserves the integrity of competition and limits any attempts to create media narratives or organized campaigns that undermine the Saudi sports project and its pillars.



The statement concluded: Finally, Al-Nasr Club emphasizes that it has risen above responding to such irresponsible actions, despite continuous monitoring. However, attempts to stir public opinion against Al-Nasr have prompted us to issue this statement, confirming that the company's Board of Directors seeks to convey the complete picture to the relevant official authorities to perform their role in stopping these violations, while affirming that we will stand guard against any insults directed at the technical staff, players, and all club members, in line with our responsibility towards our employees and safeguarding their rights.