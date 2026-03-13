يستضيف فريق الفيحاء نظيره الاتفاق عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحقيق الثلاث نقاط والقفز لمراكز الوسط والابتعاد عن صراع الهبوط مستفيداً من انطلاقته بعدما حقق فوزاً قوياً على الأخدود بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل، فيما يطمح الاتفاق للعودة لسلسلة الانتصارات بعد تعثره في الثلاث جولات الماضية إذ تعرض لخسارتين وتعادل، وفوزه في لقاء الليلة يقربه قليلاً من مراكز المقدمة.


وسبق وأن التقى الفريقان في 15 لقاء في دوري المحترفين، تمكن الاتفاق من الفوز في 7 لقاءات، فيما فاز الفيحاء في لقاءين، وانتهت 6 لقاءات بالتعادل بينهما، واستطاع هجوم الاتفاق تسجيل 22 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الفيحاء 14 هدفًا.


انفوجرافيك:


الترتيب


الاتفاق 7


الفيحاء 10


الفوز


الاتفاق 11


الفيحاء 8


التعادل


الاتفاق 6


الفيحاء 6


الخسارة


الاتفاق 8


الفيحاء 11


النقاط


الاتفاق 39


الفيحاء 30