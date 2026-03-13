The Al-Fayha team hosts its counterpart Al-Ettifaq at exactly 10 PM today (Friday) at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium, as part of the matches of Round 26 (Flag Day Round) of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Fayha enters this match seeking to achieve three points to jump to the mid-table and distance itself from the relegation battle, benefiting from its strong start after winning against Al-Akhidood with a score of five goals to none. Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq aims to return to the winning streak after stumbling in the last three rounds, having suffered two losses and a draw. A victory tonight would bring them a little closer to the top positions.



The two teams have previously met in 15 matches in the Professional League, with Al-Ettifaq winning 7 matches, while Al-Fayha won 2 matches, and 6 matches ended in a draw. Al-Ettifaq's attack managed to score 22 goals, while Al-Fayha's attack scored 14 goals.



Infographic:



Ranking



Al-Ettifaq 7



Al-Fayha 10



Wins



Al-Ettifaq 11



Al-Fayha 8



Draws



Al-Ettifaq 6



Al-Fayha 6



Losses



Al-Ettifaq 8



Al-Fayha 11



Points



Al-Ettifaq 39



Al-Fayha 30