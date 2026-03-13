يستضيف فريق الفيحاء نظيره الاتفاق عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء سعياً لتحقيق الثلاث نقاط والقفز لمراكز الوسط والابتعاد عن صراع الهبوط مستفيداً من انطلاقته بعدما حقق فوزاً قوياً على الأخدود بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل، فيما يطمح الاتفاق للعودة لسلسلة الانتصارات بعد تعثره في الثلاث جولات الماضية إذ تعرض لخسارتين وتعادل، وفوزه في لقاء الليلة يقربه قليلاً من مراكز المقدمة.
وسبق وأن التقى الفريقان في 15 لقاء في دوري المحترفين، تمكن الاتفاق من الفوز في 7 لقاءات، فيما فاز الفيحاء في لقاءين، وانتهت 6 لقاءات بالتعادل بينهما، واستطاع هجوم الاتفاق تسجيل 22 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الفيحاء 14 هدفًا.
انفوجرافيك:
الترتيب
الاتفاق 7
الفيحاء 10
الفوز
الاتفاق 11
الفيحاء 8
التعادل
الاتفاق 6
الفيحاء 6
الخسارة
الاتفاق 8
الفيحاء 11
النقاط
الاتفاق 39
الفيحاء 30
The Al-Fayha team hosts its counterpart Al-Ettifaq at exactly 10 PM today (Friday) at the Majmaah Sports City Stadium, as part of the matches of Round 26 (Flag Day Round) of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Al-Fayha enters this match seeking to achieve three points to jump to the mid-table and distance itself from the relegation battle, benefiting from its strong start after winning against Al-Akhidood with a score of five goals to none. Meanwhile, Al-Ettifaq aims to return to the winning streak after stumbling in the last three rounds, having suffered two losses and a draw. A victory tonight would bring them a little closer to the top positions.
The two teams have previously met in 15 matches in the Professional League, with Al-Ettifaq winning 7 matches, while Al-Fayha won 2 matches, and 6 matches ended in a draw. Al-Ettifaq's attack managed to score 22 goals, while Al-Fayha's attack scored 14 goals.
Infographic:
Ranking
Al-Ettifaq 7
Al-Fayha 10
Wins
Al-Ettifaq 11
Al-Fayha 8
Draws
Al-Ettifaq 6
Al-Fayha 6
Losses
Al-Ettifaq 8
Al-Fayha 11
Points
Al-Ettifaq 39
Al-Fayha 30