The Al-Ittihad team is a heavy guest to its counterpart Al-Riyadh at exactly ten o'clock this evening (Friday) at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 26th round (Science Day Round) of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Although it has not earned any points against its guest in the history of the Saudi Professional League, the Al-Riyadh team enters its match tonight against Al-Ittihad in search of three points to distance itself from the relegation threat, benefiting from the decline in the performance of its guest, which suffered a heavy loss to its neighbor Al-Ahli by three goals to one. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad enters this match seeking victory to improve its position in the standings and get a little closer to the top spots.



The two teams have previously met in 5 matches in the Professional League, with Al-Ittihad winning all of them, scoring 11 goals, while Al-Riyadh's attack has only scored two goals.



Infographic:



Standings



Al-Ittihad 6



Al-Riyadh 16



Wins



Al-Ittihad 12



Al-Riyadh 3



Draws



Al-Ittihad 6



Al-Riyadh 7



Losses



Al-Ittihad 7



Al-Riyadh 15



Points



Al-Ittihad 42



Al-Riyadh 16