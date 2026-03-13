يحل فريق الاتحاد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره الرياض وذلك عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة 26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


رغم أنه لم يحقق أي نقطة له أمام ضيفه في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي إلا إن فريق الرياض يدخل لقاءه الليلة أمام الاتحاد بحثاً عن النقاط الثلاث للابتعاد من شبح الهبوط ومستفيداً من تراجع مستوى ضيفه والذي تلقى خسارة ثقيلة من جاره الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، فيما يدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء سعياً للفوز لتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب والاقتراب قليلاً من مراكز القمة.


وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في 5 لقاءات في دوري المحترفين، وحقق الاتحاد الفوز فيها جميعاً، وأحرز هجومه 11 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الرياض هدفين فقط.


انفوجرافيك:


الترتيب


الاتحاد 6


الرياض 16


الفوز


الاتحاد 12


الرياض 3


التعادل


الاتحاد 6


الرياض 7


الخسارة


الاتحاد 7


الرياض 15


النقاط


الاتحاد 42


الرياض 16