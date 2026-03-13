يحل فريق الاتحاد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره الرياض وذلك عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة 26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
رغم أنه لم يحقق أي نقطة له أمام ضيفه في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي إلا إن فريق الرياض يدخل لقاءه الليلة أمام الاتحاد بحثاً عن النقاط الثلاث للابتعاد من شبح الهبوط ومستفيداً من تراجع مستوى ضيفه والذي تلقى خسارة ثقيلة من جاره الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، فيما يدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء سعياً للفوز لتحسين موقعه في جدول الترتيب والاقتراب قليلاً من مراكز القمة.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في 5 لقاءات في دوري المحترفين، وحقق الاتحاد الفوز فيها جميعاً، وأحرز هجومه 11 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الرياض هدفين فقط.
انفوجرافيك:
الترتيب
الاتحاد 6
الرياض 16
الفوز
الاتحاد 12
الرياض 3
التعادل
الاتحاد 6
الرياض 7
الخسارة
الاتحاد 7
الرياض 15
النقاط
الاتحاد 42
الرياض 16
The Al-Ittihad team is a heavy guest to its counterpart Al-Riyadh at exactly ten o'clock this evening (Friday) at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the 26th round (Science Day Round) of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Although it has not earned any points against its guest in the history of the Saudi Professional League, the Al-Riyadh team enters its match tonight against Al-Ittihad in search of three points to distance itself from the relegation threat, benefiting from the decline in the performance of its guest, which suffered a heavy loss to its neighbor Al-Ahli by three goals to one. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad enters this match seeking victory to improve its position in the standings and get a little closer to the top spots.
The two teams have previously met in 5 matches in the Professional League, with Al-Ittihad winning all of them, scoring 11 goals, while Al-Riyadh's attack has only scored two goals.
Infographic:
Standings
Al-Ittihad 6
Al-Riyadh 16
Wins
Al-Ittihad 12
Al-Riyadh 3
Draws
Al-Ittihad 6
Al-Riyadh 7
Losses
Al-Ittihad 7
Al-Riyadh 15
Points
Al-Ittihad 42
Al-Riyadh 16