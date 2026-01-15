Famous British journalist Ben Jacobs revealed a new move from Turkish club Fenerbahçe to try to finalize the signing of French midfielder N'Golo Kanté during the current winter transfer window.

Positive Talks with the Player

Ben Jacobs wrote on his account on the platform "X": "Fenerbahçe is preparing to make an official offer to Saudi club Al-Ittihad for the signing of N'Golo Kanté, following positive talks with the player."

Al-Ittihad's Position and Summer Plans

He added: "Al-Ittihad's plan has always been to keep Kanté until the summer, but the club will consider the Turkish offer to see if it is financially and technically worthwhile to change its plans."

Conceição's Desire and Kanté's Position

Jacobs clarified that Al-Ittihad's coach, Portuguese Sergio Conceição, has informed Kanté of his desire for him to stay with the team, but the French midfielder is open to joining Fenerbahçe if Al-Ittihad decides to allow him to leave.

The Toughest Step

The British journalist pointed out that negotiations between the two clubs are considered the toughest part of the proposed deal from Fenerbahçe.