كشف الصحفي البريطاني الشهير بن جاكوبس تحركاً جديداً من نادي فنربخشة التركي لمحاولة حسم التعاقد مع نجم وسط الاتحاد الفرنسي نغولو كانتي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.
محادثات إيجابية مع اللاعب
وكتب بن جاكوبس عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «يستعد فنربخشة لتقديم عرض رسمي إلى الاتحاد السعودي لضم نغولو كانتي، بعد محادثات إيجابية مع اللاعب».
موقف الاتحاد وخطط الصيف
وأضاف: «لطالما كانت خطة الاتحاد الإبقاء على كانتي حتى الصيف، لكن النادي سيدرس العرض التركي لمعرفة ما إذا كان من المجدي مالياً وفنياً تغيير خططه».
رغبة كونسيساو وموقف كانتي
وأوضح جاكوبس أن مدرب الاتحاد، البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، أبلغ كانتي برغبته في بقائه مع الفريق، إلا أن لاعب الوسط الفرنسي منفتح على الانضمام إلى فنربخشة في حال قرر الاتحاد السماح له بالرحيل.
الخطوة الأصعب
وأشار الصحفي البريطاني إلى أن المفاوضات بين الناديين تُعد الجزء الأصعب في الصفقة المقترحة من فنربخشة.
Famous British journalist Ben Jacobs revealed a new move from Turkish club Fenerbahçe to try to finalize the signing of French midfielder N'Golo Kanté during the current winter transfer window.
Positive Talks with the Player
Ben Jacobs wrote on his account on the platform "X": "Fenerbahçe is preparing to make an official offer to Saudi club Al-Ittihad for the signing of N'Golo Kanté, following positive talks with the player."
Al-Ittihad's Position and Summer Plans
He added: "Al-Ittihad's plan has always been to keep Kanté until the summer, but the club will consider the Turkish offer to see if it is financially and technically worthwhile to change its plans."
Conceição's Desire and Kanté's Position
Jacobs clarified that Al-Ittihad's coach, Portuguese Sergio Conceição, has informed Kanté of his desire for him to stay with the team, but the French midfielder is open to joining Fenerbahçe if Al-Ittihad decides to allow him to leave.
The Toughest Step
The British journalist pointed out that negotiations between the two clubs are considered the toughest part of the proposed deal from Fenerbahçe.