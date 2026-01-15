كشف الصحفي البريطاني الشهير بن جاكوبس تحركاً جديداً من نادي فنربخشة التركي لمحاولة حسم التعاقد مع نجم وسط الاتحاد الفرنسي نغولو كانتي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.

محادثات إيجابية مع اللاعب

وكتب بن جاكوبس عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «يستعد فنربخشة لتقديم عرض رسمي إلى الاتحاد السعودي لضم نغولو كانتي، بعد محادثات إيجابية مع اللاعب».

موقف الاتحاد وخطط الصيف

وأضاف: «لطالما كانت خطة الاتحاد الإبقاء على كانتي حتى الصيف، لكن النادي سيدرس العرض التركي لمعرفة ما إذا كان من المجدي مالياً وفنياً تغيير خططه».

رغبة كونسيساو وموقف كانتي

وأوضح جاكوبس أن مدرب الاتحاد، البرتغالي سيرجيو كونسيساو، أبلغ كانتي برغبته في بقائه مع الفريق، إلا أن لاعب الوسط الفرنسي منفتح على الانضمام إلى فنربخشة في حال قرر الاتحاد السماح له بالرحيل.

الخطوة الأصعب

وأشار الصحفي البريطاني إلى أن المفاوضات بين الناديين تُعد الجزء الأصعب في الصفقة المقترحة من فنربخشة.