The Saudi Dakar Rally 2026 serves as a testament to the continued development of events and sports activities in the Kingdom, especially this competition that carries many diverse details. Despite the excitement and competitiveness in the stages of the race, safety is an important part and a fixed pillar, which makes the teams overseeing this aspect possess extensive experience in dealing with the toughest conditions.



The medical team for the Dakar Rally 2026 is one of the important teams in the rally system; it is keen to ensure the safety of all participants and workers in this grand carnival. The organizers prepare a field hospital, which serves as a destination for receiving and urgently treating cases.



The medical team consists of 76 individuals, including 35 doctors with various specialties, including emergency medicine, anesthesia, orthopedic surgery, as well as general surgery, and two specialists in radiology, along with a gastroenterology surgeon. Additionally, there are 24 nurses and anesthetists available to provide services in case of emergency situations requiring surgical intervention, along with 10 physical therapy specialists.



The medical team operates throughout the competition periods of the participants, with the presence of 5 helicopters, 4 of which are dedicated to medical missions, in addition to two helicopters that are prepared as needed, and another helicopter capable of conducting night flights. The medical facility in the bivouac camp can accommodate approximately 150 patients daily, operates around the clock, and is equipped with advanced imaging technologies, such as X-ray examinations and ultrasound. The facility provides medical solutions and assists patients, in addition to coordinating roles with clinics and hospitals in major cities when advanced care is needed.



The commitment to the safety of participants and workers in the Dakar space is a fixed pillar and a primary goal for the organizers and those responsible for this prominent global event. This reflects the exceptional capability that the Kingdom possesses in hosting numerous global sports events, supported by the unlimited backing that the sports sector receives from the wise leadership. -May God protect it-.