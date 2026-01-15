يأتي رالي داكار السعودية 2026م، شاهداً على استمرارِ صناعةِ الفعاليات والأحداث الرياضية في المملكة، لا سيما هذه المنافسة التي تحمل الكثير من التفاصيل المتنوعة، فعلى الرغم من الإثارة والندية في مراحل السباق، إلا أن السلامة تشكّل جزءاً مهماً، وركناً ثابتاً، ما يجعل الفرق المشرفة على هذا الجانب تملك خبراتٍ واسعة للتعامل مع أصعب الظروف.


الفريق الطبي لرالي داكار 2026، يعد واحداً من الفرق المهمة في منظومة الرالي؛ والتي يحرص على توفير سلامة جميع المتسابقين والعاملين في هذا الكرنفال الكبير، إذ يقوم المنظمون بتجهيز مستشفى ميداني، يكونُ وجهةً لاستقبال الحالات وعلاجها بصورةٍ عاجلة.


يضمّ الفريق الطبي 76 شخصاً، من بينهم 35 طبيباً، تختلف تخصصاتهم بين أطباء طوارئ، وتخدير، وجراحة العظام، إضافةً إلى جراحةٍ عامة، وطبيبين مختصينِ في الأشعة، إلى جانب طبيبٍ مختصٍ بجراحةِ الجهاز الهضمي، علاوة على توفر 24 ممرضاً وممرضة تخدير يقدمون الخدمة في حال وجود حالاتٍ طارئة تستدعي التدخّل الجراحي، إضافةً إلى 10 أخصائيي علاجٍ طبيعي.


يعمل الفريق الطبي في رالي داكار السعودية طيلةَ فترات تنافسِ المتسابقين، من خلال وجود 5 طائرات من نوع «هيليكوبتر»، 4 طائراتٍ منها مخصصة للمهمات الطبية، إضافةً إلى مروحيتين يجري تجهيزهما عند الحاجة، وطائرة مروحية أخرى قادرة على تنفيذ رحلاتٍ ليلية، كما أن المنشأة الطبية في مخيم المبيت «البيفواك» قادرةٌ على استقبال ما يُقارب 150 مريضاً يوميًّا، وتعمل على مدار الساعة، وتحتوي على تقنياتٍ تصويرية متقدمة، مثل: فحوصات الجسم بالأشعة السينية، والموجات فوق الصوتية، إذ تعمل المنشأةُ على تقديم الحلول الطبية، ومساعدة المرضى، إلى جانب القيام بأدوارٍ تنسيقيةٍ مع العيادات والمستشفيات في المدن الكبرى، حال الحاجة إلى رعايةٍ متقدمة.


إن الحرص على المتسابقين والعاملين في فضاء داكار، يعد ركناً ثابتاً وهدفاً رئيساً لدى المنظمين والقائمين على هذا الحدث العالمي البارز، وهو ما يجسد القدرة المتميزة التي تحظى بها المملكة في استضافتها للعديد من الأحداث الرياضية العالمية في ظل الدعم غير المحدود الذي يجده القطاع الرياضي من القيادة الرشيدة. -حفظها الله-.