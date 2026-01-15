Al-Ahli defeated their guest Al-Taawoun with a score of (2-1) in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League." Al-Taawoun opened the scoring in the first half with a penalty executed by player Roger Martinez in the (45+1) minute, before Al-Ahli equalized through their player Zakaria Hawsawi in the (61) minute, while his teammate Ivan Toney secured the victory with another penalty in the (90+14) minute.

With this result, Al-Ahli raised their points to (31), placing them in fourth position, tied on goal difference with second-placed Al-Nassr and third-placed Al-Taawoun.