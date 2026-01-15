تغلّب الأهلي على ضيفه التعاون بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، وافتتح التعاون التسجيل في الشوط الأول من ركلة جزاء نفذها اللاعب روجير مارتينيز عند الدقيقة (45+1)، قبل أن يدرك الأهلي التعادل عبر لاعبه زكريا هوساوي عند الدقيقة (61)، في حين عزز زميله إيفان توني نتيجة المواجهة من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (90+14).

وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (31) نقطة بالمركز الرابع وبفارق الأهداف عن الوصيف النصر وصاحب المركز الثالث التعاون.