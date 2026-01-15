تغلّب الأهلي على ضيفه التعاون بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، وافتتح التعاون التسجيل في الشوط الأول من ركلة جزاء نفذها اللاعب روجير مارتينيز عند الدقيقة (45+1)، قبل أن يدرك الأهلي التعادل عبر لاعبه زكريا هوساوي عند الدقيقة (61)، في حين عزز زميله إيفان توني نتيجة المواجهة من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (90+14).
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (31) نقطة بالمركز الرابع وبفارق الأهداف عن الوصيف النصر وصاحب المركز الثالث التعاون.
Al-Ahli defeated their guest Al-Taawoun with a score of (2-1) in the match held at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League." Al-Taawoun opened the scoring in the first half with a penalty executed by player Roger Martinez in the (45+1) minute, before Al-Ahli equalized through their player Zakaria Hawsawi in the (61) minute, while his teammate Ivan Toney secured the victory with another penalty in the (90+14) minute.
With this result, Al-Ahli raised their points to (31), placing them in fourth position, tied on goal difference with second-placed Al-Nassr and third-placed Al-Taawoun.