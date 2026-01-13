Al-Khaleej achieved a valuable victory over its counterpart Al-Ittifaq with a score of two goals to one in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League".



Al-Ittifaq took the lead early with a goal from their player Moussa Dembélé in the first minute, before Al-Khaleej managed to equalize at the end of the first half through Kostas Fortounis in the (45th) minute.



In the final minutes of the match, Jack Hendry scored the winning goal for Al-Khaleej in the (86th) minute, leading his team to achieve its second consecutive victory, following their impressive win in the previous round against Damak with four goals to none.



With this victory, Al-Khaleej raised its tally to (21) points, occupying the eighth position in the standings, while Al-Ittifaq's points remained at (22) in seventh place.