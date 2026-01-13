حقق الخليج فوزاً ثميناً على نظيره الاتفاق بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


وبادر الاتفاق بالتسجيل مبكراً عن طريق لاعبه موسى ديمبيلي في الدقيقة الأولى، قبل أن ينجح الخليج في إدراك التعادل مع نهاية الشوط الأول عبر كوستاس فورتونيس عند الدقيقة (45).


وفي الدقائق الأخيرة من المباراة، سجل جاك هيندر هدف الفوز للخليج في الدقيقة (86)، ليقود فريقه لتحقيق انتصاره الثاني على التوالي، بعد فوزه العريض في الجولة الماضية على ضمك بأربعة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذا الفوز، رفع الخليج رصيده إلى (21) نقطة ليحتل المركز الثامن في جدول الترتيب، فيما تجمد رصيد الاتفاق عند (22) نقطة في المركز السابع.