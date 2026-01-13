واصل «الجوهرة» البرتغالي الدولي روبن نيفيز نجم خط وسط نادي الهلال نثر إمتاعه وفنه وسحره الكروي داخل المستطيل الأخضر، خلال مواجهة فريقه أمام النصر ضمن قمة الجولة الـ15 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي، فقدم «الجوهرة» أداء عالياً رفيع المستوى من حيث المساندة الدفاعية والنزعة الهجومية توجها بصناعة وهدف، مقدماً نفسه بصورة ملفتة للنظر.


وظهر نيفيز خلال «الديربي» في أبهى صوره، صانعاً وموجّهاً ومؤثّراً، إذ أرسل كرة متقنة إلى محمد كنو ليسجّل هدف التقدم في الدقيقة 81، قبل أن يعود بنفسه ويحسم الأمور عبر ركلة جزاء أخرى في الوقت بدل الضائع، ليخرج الهلال بفوز مهم بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف وحيد.


وذلك لا يعكس الأداء الفني المميز للنجم البرتغالي بل إنه يعيش أجمل لحظاته وأيامه الكروية تحت قيادة المدير الفني الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، إذ أصبح ثاني أكثر لاعبي «الزعيم» إسهاماً في الأهداف، بعدما سجل 7 أهداف وصنع 6، ويعتلي البرازيلي ماركوس ليوناردو الصدارة برصيد 17 مساهمة تهديفية سجل 16 وصنع 1، ويأتي البرازيلي مالكوم ثالثا بـ 12 مساهمة أحرز 7 وصنع 5.


«الجوهرة» أرقام لا تتوقف


وهنا يكمن الانضباط العالي من قبل البرتغالي نيفيز الذي خاض مع «الزعيم» 111 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات محلياً وخارجياً، أحرز 16، وصنع 27، ليكون أفضل محترف صانع في تاريخ «الأزرق»، متساوياً مع النجم السويدي كريستيان ويلهامسون، وهو إنجاز يعكس حجم التأثير الذي تركه اللاعب منذ وصوله صيف 2023.


وجاء انتقال نيفيز من وولفرهامبتون ليكون محطة تحوّل في مسيرته، إذ أغلق الموسم الأول بثلاثية محلية تاريخية، بالفوز بدوري روشن السعودي، وكأس الملك، وكأس السوبر السعودي، ولم يتوقف صاحب الـ28 عاماً عند هذا الإنجاز، إذ افتتح موسمه الثاني بإضافة لقب آخر لكأس السوبر، مؤكّداً مكانته كلاعب حاضر دائماً على منصات التتويج.


وفي كل مرة تتجه الأنظار إلى قمة كبيرة، مثل مباراة الهلال والنصر بالدوري، يكون نيفيز حاضراً ليبرهن أن قيمته الحقيقية تتجاوز الأرقام، وأن تأثيره يبدأ من أول كرة ويمتد حتى ينتهي اللقاء بانتصار جديد لـ«الزعيم»، ويمتد عقد اللاعب مع النادي حتى يونيو 2026، وتصل قيمته السوقية الحالية إلى 25 مليون يورو، وفقاً لموقع «ترانسفير ماركت».