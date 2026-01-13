The "jewel," Portuguese international Ruben Neves, the star midfielder of Al Hilal, continued to showcase his entertainment, artistry, and football magic on the green pitch during his team's match against Al Nassr in the top clash of the 15th round of the Roshan Saudi League. Neves delivered a high-level performance in terms of defensive support and attacking inclination, culminating in an assist and a goal, presenting himself in a striking manner.



Neves appeared during the "derby" in his finest form, creating, directing, and influencing the game. He sent a precise ball to Mohammed Kanno, who scored the opening goal in the 81st minute, before returning himself to seal the deal with another penalty in stoppage time, leading Al Hilal to an important victory with three goals to one.



This not only reflects the exceptional technical performance of the Portuguese star but also indicates that he is living his best moments and days in football under the guidance of Italian coach Simone Inzaghi. He has become the second most contributing player for "the leader" in terms of goals, having scored 7 goals and assisted 6, while Brazilian Marcos Leonardo tops the list with 17 goal contributions, scoring 16 and assisting 1, and Brazilian Malcolm comes third with 12 contributions, scoring 7 and assisting 5.



"The jewel" has numbers that do not stop



Here lies the high discipline of Portuguese Neves, who has played 111 matches with "the leader" in various competitions, both domestically and internationally, scoring 16 and assisting 27, making him the best professional playmaker in the history of "the blue," equaling Swedish star Christian Wilhelmsson. This achievement reflects the impact the player has made since his arrival in the summer of 2023.



Neves' transfer from Wolverhampton marked a turning point in his career, as he closed his first season with a historic domestic treble, winning the Roshan Saudi League, the King’s Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup. The 28-year-old did not stop at this achievement, as he opened his second season by adding another title to the Super Cup, confirming his status as a player always present on the podiums of victory.



Every time the eyes turn to a major clash, such as the Al Hilal vs. Al Nassr match in the league, Neves is present to prove that his true value surpasses numbers, and that his influence begins from the first ball and extends until the match ends with a new victory for "the leader." The player's contract with the club extends until June 2026, and his current market value is estimated at 25 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.