انفرد الهلال بصدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعد فوزه القوي على جاره ومنافسه النصر بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «المملكة أرينا» ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ15 من دوري المحترفين.
شهد اللقاء تقدم النصر أولاً عن طريق كريستيانو رونالدو (د:42)، وقلب الهلال النتيجة في الشوط الثاني بثلاثية جاءت عن طريق سالم الدوسري (د:57 من ركلة جزاء) ومحمد كنو (د:81) وروبن نيفيز (د: 90+2 من ركلة جزاء)، وحصل حارس النصر نواف العقيدي على بطاقة حمراء (د:59).
بدأ اللقاء بسيطرة هلالية وشن عدة هجمات لم يستثمرها الهجوم الهلالي، وردّ النصر بتسديدة من رونالدو ومن ثم كومان، لكن الحارس محمد الربيعي أبعدهما لركلتَي زاوية.
ومن تمريرة ذكية من جواو فيليكس، وصلت الكرة لكومان الذي لعبها لرونالدو الذي سددها قوية في المرمى هدفاً للنصر (د:42).
وفي الشوط الثاني، نشط أداء الهلال ليتحصل على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها سالم الدوسري وسددها بنجاح هدف تعادل للهلال (د:57)، وحدث اشتباك بين روبن نيفيز ونواف العقيدي ليتحصل الأخير على بطاقة حمراء ويكمل النصر اللقاء ناقصاً لاعباً، واستغل الهلال النقص العددي ليضاعف النتيجة عن طريق محمد كنو (د:81)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز روبن نيفيز الهدف الثالث للهلال من ركلة جزاء (د:90+2)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ12 ويصل للنقطة 38 منفرداً بصدارة الدوري، فيما تلقى النصر خسارته الثالثة على التوالي وتجمد رصيده عند 31 نقطة في المركز الثاني.
Al-Hilal took the lead in the Saudi Pro League after a strong victory over their neighbor and rival Al-Nassr, winning three goals to one in the match held at the "Kingdom Arena" as part of the 15th round of the Pro League.
The match saw Al-Nassr take the lead first through Cristiano Ronaldo (42'), but Al-Hilal turned the score around in the second half with three goals from Salem Al-Dawsari (57' from a penalty), Mohammed Kanno (81'), and Ruben Neves (90+2' from a penalty). Al-Nassr's goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi received a red card (59').
The match began with Al-Hilal dominating and launching several attacks that the Al-Hilal offense failed to capitalize on. Al-Nassr responded with a shot from Ronaldo and then Koman, but goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaei saved both, resulting in two corner kicks.
From a clever pass by João Félix, the ball reached Koman, who played it to Ronaldo, who struck it powerfully into the net for Al-Nassr's goal (42').
In the second half, Al-Hilal's performance improved, earning a penalty that Salem Al-Dawsari successfully converted to equalize for Al-Hilal (57'). A clash occurred between Ruben Neves and Nawaf Al-Aqidi, resulting in the latter receiving a red card, leaving Al-Nassr with one player less. Al-Hilal took advantage of the numerical deficiency to double the score through Mohammed Kanno (81'), and in stoppage time, Ruben Neves scored Al-Hilal's third goal from a penalty (90+2'), ending the match with Al-Hilal winning three goals to one.
With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 12th victory and reaches 38 points, standing alone at the top of the league, while Al-Nassr suffers its third consecutive loss, remaining at 31 points in second place.