Al-Hilal took the lead in the Saudi Pro League after a strong victory over their neighbor and rival Al-Nassr, winning three goals to one in the match held at the "Kingdom Arena" as part of the 15th round of the Pro League.



The match saw Al-Nassr take the lead first through Cristiano Ronaldo (42'), but Al-Hilal turned the score around in the second half with three goals from Salem Al-Dawsari (57' from a penalty), Mohammed Kanno (81'), and Ruben Neves (90+2' from a penalty). Al-Nassr's goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi received a red card (59').



The match began with Al-Hilal dominating and launching several attacks that the Al-Hilal offense failed to capitalize on. Al-Nassr responded with a shot from Ronaldo and then Koman, but goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaei saved both, resulting in two corner kicks.



From a clever pass by João Félix, the ball reached Koman, who played it to Ronaldo, who struck it powerfully into the net for Al-Nassr's goal (42').



In the second half, Al-Hilal's performance improved, earning a penalty that Salem Al-Dawsari successfully converted to equalize for Al-Hilal (57'). A clash occurred between Ruben Neves and Nawaf Al-Aqidi, resulting in the latter receiving a red card, leaving Al-Nassr with one player less. Al-Hilal took advantage of the numerical deficiency to double the score through Mohammed Kanno (81'), and in stoppage time, Ruben Neves scored Al-Hilal's third goal from a penalty (90+2'), ending the match with Al-Hilal winning three goals to one.



With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its 12th victory and reaches 38 points, standing alone at the top of the league, while Al-Nassr suffers its third consecutive loss, remaining at 31 points in second place.