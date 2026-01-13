انفرد الهلال بصدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعد فوزه القوي على جاره ومنافسه النصر بثلاثة أهداف لهدف، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «المملكة أرينا» ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ15 من دوري المحترفين.


شهد اللقاء تقدم النصر أولاً عن طريق كريستيانو رونالدو (د:42)، وقلب الهلال النتيجة في الشوط الثاني بثلاثية جاءت عن طريق سالم الدوسري (د:57 من ركلة جزاء) ومحمد كنو (د:81) وروبن نيفيز (د: 90+2 من ركلة جزاء)، وحصل حارس النصر نواف العقيدي على بطاقة حمراء (د:59).


بدأ اللقاء بسيطرة هلالية وشن عدة هجمات لم يستثمرها الهجوم الهلالي، وردّ النصر بتسديدة من رونالدو ومن ثم كومان، لكن الحارس محمد الربيعي أبعدهما لركلتَي زاوية.


ومن تمريرة ذكية من جواو فيليكس، وصلت الكرة لكومان الذي لعبها لرونالدو الذي سددها قوية في المرمى هدفاً للنصر (د:42).


وفي الشوط الثاني، نشط أداء الهلال ليتحصل على ركلة جزاء تقدم لها سالم الدوسري وسددها بنجاح هدف تعادل للهلال (د:57)، وحدث اشتباك بين روبن نيفيز ونواف العقيدي ليتحصل الأخير على بطاقة حمراء ويكمل النصر اللقاء ناقصاً لاعباً، واستغل الهلال النقص العددي ليضاعف النتيجة عن طريق محمد كنو (د:81)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز روبن نيفيز الهدف الثالث للهلال من ركلة جزاء (د:90+2)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الهلال بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال فوزه الـ12 ويصل للنقطة 38 منفرداً بصدارة الدوري، فيما تلقى النصر خسارته الثالثة على التوالي وتجمد رصيده عند 31 نقطة في المركز الثاني.