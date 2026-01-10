The construction work continues at King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, as workers have begun installing the metal structure for the roof (tent) in its new design. Additionally, the installation of the stadium and stands' air conditioning vents has been completed, along with the main air conditioning installations. Furthermore, the work on the tunnels, player entrances, and vital infrastructure in several areas has been completed, achieving more than 111,000 cubic meters of concrete work. More than 11,500 tons of reinforcement steel have been installed to support the stadium's structural framework and auxiliary facilities, and 1,400 precast concrete pieces have been installed to complete the formation of the stadium stands. Over 17,000 workers have been trained as part of the safety and quality programs on site, reflecting the project's commitment to the highest safety standards. Local content has also been enhanced by involving national factories and suppliers in the sector, with the adoption of systems manufactured locally for stadiums for the first time.