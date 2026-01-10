تتواصل الأعمال الإنشائية في ملعب مدينة الملك فهد الرياضية بالرياض، إذ شرع العاملون بتركيب الهيكل المعدني لسقف (الخيمة) بحلتها الجديدة، وكذلك تم تركيب فتحات تكييف الملعب والمدرجات وعمل التمديدات الرئيسية للتكييف، ومن ثم اكتمال أعمال الأنفاق ومداخل اللاعبين والبنية التحتية الحيوية، في عدة مناطق وإنجاز أكثر من 111 ألفا من الأعمال الخرسانية، وتم تركيب أكثر من 11,500 طن من حديد التسليح لدعم الهيكل الإنشائي للملعب والمنشآت المساندة، وتركيب 1,400 قطعة خرسانية مسبقة الصب لاستكمال أعمال تشكيل مدرجات الملعب، وتم تأهيل أكثر من 17 ألف عامل ضمن برامج السلامة والجودة في الموقع، بما يعكس التزام المشروع بأعلى معايير السلامة، كما تم تعزيز المحتوى المحلي بمشاركة المصانع والموردين الوطنيين بالقطاع باعتماد أنظمة تصنع للملاعب محلياً لأول مرة.