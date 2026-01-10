أعلنت لجنة الرياضيين التابعة للمجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي خططها للعام الجديد، التي يتصدرها تقديم منح لدعم 11 مبادرة للجان الأولمبية الوطنية في قارة آسيا من خلال صندوق مشاريع الرياضيين.


وافتتحت اللجنة اجتماعاتها لعام 2026 عبر الإنترنت برئاسة السيدة نينغ دينغ، التي أعربت عن تقديرها لجهود الأعضاء خلال العام الماضي، مشيدة بالتزامهم وحماسهم، ومعبرة عن أملها في استمرار روح التعاون والتفاعل الإيجابي خلال العام الجديد.


من جانبه، قدم مدير لجنة الرياضيين جاميانغ نامجيال عرضاً موجزاً حول صندوق مشاريع الرياضيين، موضحاً أن المنح ستغطي 11 مشروعاً في كل من قطر وكمبوديا والعراق واليابان والكويت وقيرغيزستان والمالديف ومنغوليا وباكستان وسنغافورة وطاجكستان. وأضاف أن الهدف من هذه المبادرات هو تعزيز دعم الرياضيين وتشجيع تبادل المعلومات والموارد مع اللجان الوطنية في مختلف المناطق.


كما ناقش أعضاء اللجنة خطط السنة الجديدة، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار إشراف المجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي على ثلاث دورات كبرى خلال 2026، وهي: دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية بالصين في أبريل، دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الـ20 في آيتشي-ناغويا باليابان خلال الصيف، ودورة الألعاب الآسيوية للصالات المغلقة والفنون القتالية بالرياض في ديسمبر.


وتوصل المجتمعون إلى أهمية التنسيق الوثيق؛ لضمان تقديم الدعم اللازم للرياضيين خلال هذه البطولات، مؤكدين استمرار التعاون المشترك طوال العام.