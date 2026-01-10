The Athletes' Commission of the Olympic Council of Asia announced its plans for the new year, which are led by the provision of grants to support 11 initiatives for the National Olympic Committees in Asia through the Athletes' Projects Fund.



The commission opened its meetings for 2026 online, chaired by Ms. Ning Ding, who expressed her appreciation for the members' efforts over the past year, praising their commitment and enthusiasm, and expressing her hope for the continuation of the spirit of cooperation and positive interaction in the new year.



For his part, the Director of the Athletes' Commission, Jamyang Namgyal, provided a brief presentation on the Athletes' Projects Fund, explaining that the grants will cover 11 projects in Qatar, Cambodia, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Mongolia, Pakistan, Singapore, and Tajikistan. He added that the goal of these initiatives is to enhance support for athletes and encourage the exchange of information and resources with national committees in various regions.



The committee members also discussed plans for the new year, taking into account the Olympic Council of Asia's oversight of three major events in 2026, which are: the Asian Beach Games in China in April, the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan during the summer, and the Asian Indoor Games and Martial Arts in Riyadh in December.



The attendees concluded the importance of close coordination to ensure the necessary support for athletes during these competitions, affirming the continuation of joint cooperation throughout the year.