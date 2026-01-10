أعلنت لجنة الرياضيين التابعة للمجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي خططها للعام الجديد، التي يتصدرها تقديم منح لدعم 11 مبادرة للجان الأولمبية الوطنية في قارة آسيا من خلال صندوق مشاريع الرياضيين.
وافتتحت اللجنة اجتماعاتها لعام 2026 عبر الإنترنت برئاسة السيدة نينغ دينغ، التي أعربت عن تقديرها لجهود الأعضاء خلال العام الماضي، مشيدة بالتزامهم وحماسهم، ومعبرة عن أملها في استمرار روح التعاون والتفاعل الإيجابي خلال العام الجديد.
من جانبه، قدم مدير لجنة الرياضيين جاميانغ نامجيال عرضاً موجزاً حول صندوق مشاريع الرياضيين، موضحاً أن المنح ستغطي 11 مشروعاً في كل من قطر وكمبوديا والعراق واليابان والكويت وقيرغيزستان والمالديف ومنغوليا وباكستان وسنغافورة وطاجكستان. وأضاف أن الهدف من هذه المبادرات هو تعزيز دعم الرياضيين وتشجيع تبادل المعلومات والموارد مع اللجان الوطنية في مختلف المناطق.
كما ناقش أعضاء اللجنة خطط السنة الجديدة، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار إشراف المجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي على ثلاث دورات كبرى خلال 2026، وهي: دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية بالصين في أبريل، دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الـ20 في آيتشي-ناغويا باليابان خلال الصيف، ودورة الألعاب الآسيوية للصالات المغلقة والفنون القتالية بالرياض في ديسمبر.
وتوصل المجتمعون إلى أهمية التنسيق الوثيق؛ لضمان تقديم الدعم اللازم للرياضيين خلال هذه البطولات، مؤكدين استمرار التعاون المشترك طوال العام.
The Athletes' Commission of the Olympic Council of Asia announced its plans for the new year, which are led by the provision of grants to support 11 initiatives for the National Olympic Committees in Asia through the Athletes' Projects Fund.
The commission opened its meetings for 2026 online, chaired by Ms. Ning Ding, who expressed her appreciation for the members' efforts over the past year, praising their commitment and enthusiasm, and expressing her hope for the continuation of the spirit of cooperation and positive interaction in the new year.
For his part, the Director of the Athletes' Commission, Jamyang Namgyal, provided a brief presentation on the Athletes' Projects Fund, explaining that the grants will cover 11 projects in Qatar, Cambodia, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, the Maldives, Mongolia, Pakistan, Singapore, and Tajikistan. He added that the goal of these initiatives is to enhance support for athletes and encourage the exchange of information and resources with national committees in various regions.
The committee members also discussed plans for the new year, taking into account the Olympic Council of Asia's oversight of three major events in 2026, which are: the Asian Beach Games in China in April, the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan during the summer, and the Asian Indoor Games and Martial Arts in Riyadh in December.
The attendees concluded the importance of close coordination to ensure the necessary support for athletes during these competitions, affirming the continuation of joint cooperation throughout the year.