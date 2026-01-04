The Union defeated its guest Al-Taawoun with a score of one goal to none in the match held at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 13th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen Saudi."



The only goal of the match came in the 50th minute by player Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.



With this result, the Union raised its points to (23) in fifth place, while Al-Taawoun's points remained at (28) in third place.