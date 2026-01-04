تغلّب الاتحاد على ضيفه التعاون بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «روشن السعودي».


وجاء هدف المواجهة الوحيد عند الدقيقة (50) عن طريق اللاعب مهند الشنقيطي.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الاتحاد رصيده إلى (23) نقطة في المركز الخامس، فيما تجمّد رصيد التعاون عند (28) نقطة بالمركز الثالث.