تغلّب الاتحاد على ضيفه التعاون بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ13 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «روشن السعودي».
وجاء هدف المواجهة الوحيد عند الدقيقة (50) عن طريق اللاعب مهند الشنقيطي.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الاتحاد رصيده إلى (23) نقطة في المركز الخامس، فيما تجمّد رصيد التعاون عند (28) نقطة بالمركز الثالث.
The Union defeated its guest Al-Taawoun with a score of one goal to none in the match held at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 13th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen Saudi."
The only goal of the match came in the 50th minute by player Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti.
With this result, the Union raised its points to (23) in fifth place, while Al-Taawoun's points remained at (28) in third place.