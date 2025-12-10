The coach of the Palestinian national team, Ihab Abu Jazar, confirmed that facing the Saudi national team in the thirty-third match of the Arab Cup comes with great spirit and deep respect for what the Green team presents in terms of strong presence and a prestigious history in continental and international competitions, emphasizing that his team enters the match with a clear ambition to reach the next round.



Abu Jazar said in the press conference: "I congratulate our people on this qualification, as it is the result of many years of work. Our group was tough, and the Syrian national team was not an easy opponent, as evidenced by the fact that we qualified together. Now we will face the Saudi national team, which is a great and distinguished team with a World Cup history and a strong presence in Asia. We love the Arabs and appreciate the Saudi national team a lot, and we ask God to help us overcome this obstacle."



He explained that the selection of players comes from a clear technical vision, adding: "We have 23 distinguished players who did not reach this stage by chance; we treat the upcoming match as a qualification match, and the focus is extremely high."



The coach of Palestine confirmed that the tournament is an important space for the team to convey its message and identity: "The Arab Cup is for us a window through which we show our identity, our cause, the pains of our people, and everything happening in Palestine. Every match is a new opportunity to raise the name of Palestine, and this is what we are working for."



He concluded his remarks by emphasizing readiness: "Our goal is clear... the three points, with full respect for our Saudi brothers."