أكد مدرب المنتخب الفلسطيني إيهاب أبو جزر أن مواجهة المنتخب السعودي في المباراة الثالثة والثلاثين من بطولة كأس العرب تأتي بروح كبيرة واحترام عميق لما يقدمه الأخضر من حضور قوي وتاريخ مشرف في المشاركات القارية والدولية، مشددًا على أن منتخب بلاده يدخل اللقاء بطموح واضح نحو بلوغ الدور التالي.


وقال أبو جزر في المؤتمر الصحافي: «أبارك لشعبنا هذا التأهل، فهو نتاج سنوات طويلة من العمل. مجموعتنا كانت صعبة، والمنتخب السوري لم يكن خصمًا سهلاً، والدليل أننا تأهلنا سويًا. الآن سنواجه المنتخب السعودي، وهو منتخب كبير ومميز ويمتلك تاريخًا موندياليًا وحضورًا قويًا في آسيا. نحن نحب العرب ونقدّر المنتخب السعودي كثيرًا، ونسأل الله أن نكون قادرين على تجاوز هذه العقبة».


وأوضح أن اختيارات اللاعبين تأتي من رؤية فنية واضحة، مضيفًا: «لدينا 23 لاعبًا مميزًا لم يصلوا إلى هذه المرحلة من فراغ، نتعامل مع المباراة القادمة كمباراة تأهل، والتركيز فيها عالٍ للغاية».


وأكد مدرب فلسطين أن البطولة تُعد مساحة مهمة للمنتخب لإيصال رسالته وهويته: «كأس العرب بالنسبة لنا نافذة نُظهر من خلالها هويتنا وقضيتنا وآلام شعبنا وكل ما يحدث في فلسطين. كل مباراة هي فرصة جديدة لرفع اسم فلسطين، وهذا ما نعمل لأجله».


وختم حديثه بالتأكيد على الجاهزية: «هدفنا واضح... الثلاث نقاط، مع كامل الاحترام للمنتخب السعودي الشقيق».