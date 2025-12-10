أكد مدرب المنتخب الفلسطيني إيهاب أبو جزر أن مواجهة المنتخب السعودي في المباراة الثالثة والثلاثين من بطولة كأس العرب تأتي بروح كبيرة واحترام عميق لما يقدمه الأخضر من حضور قوي وتاريخ مشرف في المشاركات القارية والدولية، مشددًا على أن منتخب بلاده يدخل اللقاء بطموح واضح نحو بلوغ الدور التالي.
وقال أبو جزر في المؤتمر الصحافي: «أبارك لشعبنا هذا التأهل، فهو نتاج سنوات طويلة من العمل. مجموعتنا كانت صعبة، والمنتخب السوري لم يكن خصمًا سهلاً، والدليل أننا تأهلنا سويًا. الآن سنواجه المنتخب السعودي، وهو منتخب كبير ومميز ويمتلك تاريخًا موندياليًا وحضورًا قويًا في آسيا. نحن نحب العرب ونقدّر المنتخب السعودي كثيرًا، ونسأل الله أن نكون قادرين على تجاوز هذه العقبة».
وأوضح أن اختيارات اللاعبين تأتي من رؤية فنية واضحة، مضيفًا: «لدينا 23 لاعبًا مميزًا لم يصلوا إلى هذه المرحلة من فراغ، نتعامل مع المباراة القادمة كمباراة تأهل، والتركيز فيها عالٍ للغاية».
وأكد مدرب فلسطين أن البطولة تُعد مساحة مهمة للمنتخب لإيصال رسالته وهويته: «كأس العرب بالنسبة لنا نافذة نُظهر من خلالها هويتنا وقضيتنا وآلام شعبنا وكل ما يحدث في فلسطين. كل مباراة هي فرصة جديدة لرفع اسم فلسطين، وهذا ما نعمل لأجله».
وختم حديثه بالتأكيد على الجاهزية: «هدفنا واضح... الثلاث نقاط، مع كامل الاحترام للمنتخب السعودي الشقيق».
The coach of the Palestinian national team, Ihab Abu Jazar, confirmed that facing the Saudi national team in the thirty-third match of the Arab Cup comes with great spirit and deep respect for what the Green team presents in terms of strong presence and a prestigious history in continental and international competitions, emphasizing that his team enters the match with a clear ambition to reach the next round.
Abu Jazar said in the press conference: "I congratulate our people on this qualification, as it is the result of many years of work. Our group was tough, and the Syrian national team was not an easy opponent, as evidenced by the fact that we qualified together. Now we will face the Saudi national team, which is a great and distinguished team with a World Cup history and a strong presence in Asia. We love the Arabs and appreciate the Saudi national team a lot, and we ask God to help us overcome this obstacle."
He explained that the selection of players comes from a clear technical vision, adding: "We have 23 distinguished players who did not reach this stage by chance; we treat the upcoming match as a qualification match, and the focus is extremely high."
The coach of Palestine confirmed that the tournament is an important space for the team to convey its message and identity: "The Arab Cup is for us a window through which we show our identity, our cause, the pains of our people, and everything happening in Palestine. Every match is a new opportunity to raise the name of Palestine, and this is what we are working for."
He concluded his remarks by emphasizing readiness: "Our goal is clear... the three points, with full respect for our Saudi brothers."