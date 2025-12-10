اختتم المنتخب السعودي مساء اليوم، تحضيراته لمواجهة منتخب فلسطين، في المباراة التي ستقام بينهما غدًا على استاد لوسيل، ضمن مواجهات الدور ربع النهائي لكأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025.


وبدأت الحصة التدريبية، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل، واجتماع المدير الفني إيرفي رينارد مع اللاعبين، ثم مران الإحماء، أعقبه العمل على مران في مربعات تكتيكية، ثم مران تكتيكي، وتمرين الاستحواذ على الكرة.


من جانبه، أكد لاعب المنتخب السعودي صالح أبو الشامات أهمية المواجهة، مشيرًا إلى أن المنتخب سيدخل اللقاء بهدف تحقيق الانتصار وبلوغ الدور القادم.


وأوضح أن مباراة الغد تمثل محطة مهمة في مشوار الأخضر، مبينًا أن الفريق يسعى بكل قوة لتحقيق الفوز والتأهل، مشيرًا إلى قوة المنتخب الفلسطيني، وأنهم سيدخلون المواجهة بتركيز عالٍ من أجل حسم التأهل ومواصلة المنافسة في البطولة.