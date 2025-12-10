The Saudi national team concluded its preparations this evening for the match against the Palestinian national team, which will take place tomorrow at Lusail Stadium, as part of the quarter-final matches of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.



The training session began with the presence of the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashel, and a meeting between the head coach Hervé Renard and the players, followed by warm-up exercises, tactical square drills, and then tactical training, along with ball possession exercises.



For his part, Saudi player Saleh Abu Al-Shamat emphasized the importance of the upcoming match, noting that the team aims to achieve victory and advance to the next round.



He explained that tomorrow's match represents an important milestone in the Green's journey, stating that the team is striving hard to secure a win and qualify, while also acknowledging the strength of the Palestinian national team, and that they will enter the match with high focus to secure qualification and continue competing in the tournament.