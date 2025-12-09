Former American national team stars Kobe Jones and Charlie Davies praised the experience of Saudi football and the momentum of development it is witnessing after significant support and the recruitment of elite global stars, affirming that the Kingdom's hosting of the World Cup will enhance its international standing and presence and contribute to accelerating its football growth.



Kobe Jones, the former captain and record holder for the most international appearances with the United States national team, stated in a statement to "WAS" that the experience of Saudi football is amazing and has become a global attention-grabber after the support and recruitment of stars, adding that "hosting the World Cup in Saudi Arabia will enhance the Kingdom's status in global football and increase its presence and development."



Jones praised the remarkable results of the Saudi national team in major tournaments, including the victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, asserting that these results indicate a strong foundation that can be built upon in the next phase.



Former American national team striker and sports analyst Charlie Davies explained to "WAS" that attracting top players to any league inspires the audience and increases attendance because the matches become enjoyable and exciting, noting that the American experience succeeded thanks to a long-term planning mentality.



He added: "For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I believe the approach should also be long-term, and you cannot change everything at once, but rather take gradual steps in the right direction."



Davies confirmed that the quality of competition in the Saudi league is very high, and everything he has heard about the league indicates that players enjoy living there, noting that the league has done a great job in bringing in the right quality of players to raise the level, pointing out that the Kingdom is taking the right steps to continue developing the league.