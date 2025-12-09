أشاد نجما المنتخب الأمريكي السابقان كوبي جونز وتشارلي ديفيز، بتجربة كرة القدم السعودية وبزخم التطور الذي تشهده بعد الدعم الكبير واستقطاب نخبة من نجوم العالم، مؤكدَين أن استضافة المملكة لنهائيات كأس العالم ستُعزّز مكانتها وحضورها الدولي وتُسهم في تسريع نموها الكروي.


وقال القائد السابق وصاحب الرقم القياسي لعدد المشاركات الدولية مع منتخب الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية كوبي جونز، في تصريح لـ«واس» إن تجربة كرة القدم السعودية مدهشة وأصبحت تلفت الانتباه عالمياً بعد الدعم واستقطاب النجوم، مضيفاً أن «استضافة كأس العالم في السعودية ستعزّز مكانة المملكة في كرة القدم العالمية وتزيد من حضورها وتطورها».


وأثنى جونز على النتائج اللافتة للمنتخب السعودي في المحافل الكبرى، ومنها الفوز على الأرجنتين في مونديال 2022، مؤكداً أن تلك النتائج تشير إلى قاعدة قوية يمكن البناء عليها في المرحلة القادمة.


وأوضح مهاجم المنتخب الأمريكي السابق المحلل الرياضي تشارلي ديفيز، لـ«واس»، أن جذب أبرز اللاعبين إلى أي دوري يُلهم الجمهور ويزيد الإقبال لأن المباريات تصبح ممتعة ومثيرة، مشيراً إلى أن التجربة الأمريكية نجحت بفضل عقلية الخطة طويلة الأمد.


وأضاف: «بالنسبة للمملكة العربية السعودية، أرى أن النهج يجب أن يكون طويل الأمد أيضاً، ولا يمكن تغيير كل شيء دفعة واحدة، بل اتخاذ خطوات متتالية في الاتجاه الصحيح».


وأكد ديفيز أن جودة المنافسة في الدوري السعودي عالية جداً، وكل ما سمعته عن الدوري أن اللاعبين يستمتعون بالعيش هناك، وقد قام الدوري بعمل رائع في جلب النوعية المناسبة من اللاعبين لرفع المستوى، لافتاً الانتباه إلى أن المملكة تتخذ الخطوات الصحيحة لمواصلة تطوير الدوري.