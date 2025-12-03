تستعد مدينة جدة لانطلاق النسخة الثالثة من بطولة اتحاد غرب آسيا للواعدات تحت 14 عاماً، بعد غد الجمعة وتستمر إلى 13 ديسمبر الجاري، بمشاركة 6 منتخبات هي السعودية المستضيفة والأردن ولبنان والبحرين وفلسطين والعراق.


وجاء توزيع المنتخبات المشاركة وفقاً لقرعة البطولة التي أُجريت في السادس من نوفمبر؛ حيث ضمت المجموعة الأولى منتخبات السعودية وفلسطين والعراق، في حين جاءت منتخبات لبنان والأردن والبحرين في المجموعة الثانية.


وسيقام الدور الأول بنظام الدوري من مرحلة واحدة، ليتأهل أول وثاني كل مجموعة إلى الدور نصف النهائي، ثم يتأهل الفائزان إلى المباراة النهائية، في حين يلتقي الخاسران لتحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع.


وأصدر اتحاد غرب آسيا لكرة القدم الجدول الرسمي لمباريات الدور الأول، التي ستُلعب جميعها على ملعب «جامعة الملك عبد العزيز» في جدة؛ حيث تُفتتح المنافسات يوم 5 ديسمبر بلقاء البحرين ولبنان، تليها مباراة العراق والسعودية.


وتتواصل المباريات يوم 7 ديسمبر بمواجهتي فلسطين والعراق، ثم الأردن والبحرين، في حين يُختتم الدور الأول يوم 9 ديسمبر بلقاء لبنان والأردن، ومباراة السعودية وفلسطين.


وتأتي البطولة ضمن إستراتيجية اتحاد غرب آسيا لكرة القدم الهادفة إلى تطوير الفئات العمرية وتعزيز بنية كرة القدم النسوية، عبر منح الواعدات فرصة خوض بطولات رسمية تُسهم في بناء جيل قادر على رفد المنتخبات الوطنية مستقبلاً.


كما تُشكل استضافة السعودية لهذا الحدث امتداداً لسلسلة النجاحات التنظيمية التي حققتها المملكة في بطولات اتحاد غرب آسيا، خصوصاً عقب استضافتها بطولة السيدات في جدة والتي حقق لقبها المنتخب الأردني.