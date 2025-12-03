The city of Jeddah is preparing for the launch of the third edition of the West Asian Football Federation Championship for U14 girls, which will take place this coming Friday and will continue until December 13, with the participation of 6 teams: the host country Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, Palestine, and Iraq.



The distribution of the participating teams was based on the draw conducted on November 6; the first group includes the teams of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, and Iraq, while the teams of Lebanon, Jordan, and Bahrain are in the second group.



The first round will be held in a single round-robin format, with the first and second teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals, and the winners advancing to the final match, while the losers will meet to determine the third and fourth places.



The West Asian Football Federation has issued the official schedule for the first round matches, all of which will be played at the "King Abdulaziz University" stadium in Jeddah; the competitions will kick off on December 5 with a match between Bahrain and Lebanon, followed by the match between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.



The matches will continue on December 7 with the encounters of Palestine and Iraq, followed by Jordan and Bahrain, while the first round will conclude on December 9 with the match between Lebanon and Jordan, and the match between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.



This championship comes as part of the West Asian Football Federation's strategy aimed at developing age categories and enhancing the structure of women's football, by giving young players the opportunity to participate in official tournaments that contribute to building a generation capable of supporting national teams in the future.



Moreover, Saudi Arabia's hosting of this event extends the series of organizational successes that the Kingdom has achieved in West Asian Football Federation tournaments, especially following its hosting of the women's championship in Jeddah, which was won by the Jordanian team.