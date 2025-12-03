The Al-Ahli club management confirmed exclusively to "Okaz" the news of renewing the contract of Turkish defender "Merih Demiral," after its official agreement to extend his contract for the next 3 years, following positive negotiations that took place during the past period. The Al-Ahli management announced the player's continuation until the 2029 season, after a recommendation from the coaching staff led by German coach Matthias Jaissle.



On its part, the club management seeks stability within its ranks, and Demiral is considered one of the players that the team relies on in its tactical system.