صادقت إدارة النادي الأهلي على انفراد «عكاظ» بخبر تجديد عقد المدافع التركي «ميريح ديميرال»، بعد اتفاقها الرسمي لتمديد عقده لمدة 3 سنوات قادمة، بعد مفاوضات إيجابية جرت خلال الفترة الماضية، إذ أعلنت الإدارة الأهلاوية استمرار اللاعب حتى موسم 2029، `بعد توصية من الجهاز الفني بقيادة المدرب الألماني ماتياس يايسله.


ومن جانبه تسعى إدارة النادي إلى الاستقرار في صفوفه، ويعد ديميرال من اللاعبين الذين يعتمد عليهم الفريق في المنظومة الفنية.