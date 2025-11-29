دشَّن المنتخب الوطني السعودي اليوم (السبت) تدريباته في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، استعدادًا للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، والتي تنطلق منافساتها الإثنين القادم وحتى 18 ديسمبر القادم.


وانتظم اللاعبون صباح اليوم في مقر المعسكر، باستثناء لاعبي فريقي الهلال والاتحاد، الذين سيلتحقون بمعسكر الأخضر صباح غدٍ (الأحد)، عقب فراغهم من المشاركة في الدور ربع النهائي من كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.


على الصعيد الميداني، اكتفى لاعبو الأخضر مساء اليوم بحصة استرجاعية في منطقة أسباير باستخدام الدراجات الهوائية.


ويواصل المنتخب الوطني في تمام السادسة من مساء غدٍ تدريباته على ملاعب التدريب في QWSC، في حصة تدريبية ستكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال أول ربع ساعة.