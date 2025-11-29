The Saudi national team today (Saturday) kicked off its training in the Qatari capital, Doha, in preparation for participating in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will commence next Monday and continue until December 18.



The players gathered this morning at the training camp, except for the players from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, who will join the Green camp tomorrow morning (Sunday) after completing their participation in the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup.



On the field, the Green players had a recovery session this evening in the Aspire area using bicycles.



The national team will continue its training tomorrow evening at 6 PM on the training pitches at QWSC, with a training session that will be open to the media for the first fifteen minutes.