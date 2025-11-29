دشَّن المنتخب الوطني السعودي اليوم (السبت) تدريباته في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة، استعدادًا للمشاركة في بطولة كأس العرب FIFA قطر 2025، والتي تنطلق منافساتها الإثنين القادم وحتى 18 ديسمبر القادم.
وانتظم اللاعبون صباح اليوم في مقر المعسكر، باستثناء لاعبي فريقي الهلال والاتحاد، الذين سيلتحقون بمعسكر الأخضر صباح غدٍ (الأحد)، عقب فراغهم من المشاركة في الدور ربع النهائي من كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.
على الصعيد الميداني، اكتفى لاعبو الأخضر مساء اليوم بحصة استرجاعية في منطقة أسباير باستخدام الدراجات الهوائية.
ويواصل المنتخب الوطني في تمام السادسة من مساء غدٍ تدريباته على ملاعب التدريب في QWSC، في حصة تدريبية ستكون متاحة لوسائل الإعلام خلال أول ربع ساعة.
The Saudi national team today (Saturday) kicked off its training in the Qatari capital, Doha, in preparation for participating in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which will commence next Monday and continue until December 18.
The players gathered this morning at the training camp, except for the players from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, who will join the Green camp tomorrow morning (Sunday) after completing their participation in the quarter-finals of the King Abdulaziz Cup.
On the field, the Green players had a recovery session this evening in the Aspire area using bicycles.
The national team will continue its training tomorrow evening at 6 PM on the training pitches at QWSC, with a training session that will be open to the media for the first fifteen minutes.