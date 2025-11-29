علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن إدارة النادي الأهلي توصلت إلى اتفاق مع المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال بتجديد العقد لمدة 3 سنوات قادمة، بعد مفاوضات إيجابية جرت خلال الفترة الماضية.


ويأتي قرار التجديد مع اللاعب التركي في ظل رغبة الجهاز الفني بالحفاظ على الاستقرار الدفاعي للفريق، خاصة بعد الأداء الجيد الذي قدمه ديميرال منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف الأهلي في اغسطس ٢٠٢٣، وما أظهره من انسجام واضح داخل المنظومة في الفريق.


ومن المتوقع أن تعلن الإدارة عن الصفقة خلال الأيام القادمة، في إطار سعيها إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في الفريق.