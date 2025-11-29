“Okaz” learned from its private sources that the Al-Ahli club management has reached an agreement with Turkish defender Merih Demiral to renew his contract for the next 3 years, following positive negotiations that took place during the past period.



The decision to renew with the Turkish player comes in light of the coaching staff's desire to maintain the defensive stability of the team, especially after the good performance Demiral has shown since joining Al-Ahli in August 2023, and the clear harmony he has demonstrated within the team's structure.



The management is expected to announce the deal in the coming days, as part of its efforts to achieve stability within the team.