علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن إدارة النادي الأهلي توصلت إلى اتفاق مع المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال بتجديد العقد لمدة 3 سنوات قادمة، بعد مفاوضات إيجابية جرت خلال الفترة الماضية.
ويأتي قرار التجديد مع اللاعب التركي في ظل رغبة الجهاز الفني بالحفاظ على الاستقرار الدفاعي للفريق، خاصة بعد الأداء الجيد الذي قدمه ديميرال منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف الأهلي في اغسطس ٢٠٢٣، وما أظهره من انسجام واضح داخل المنظومة في الفريق.
ومن المتوقع أن تعلن الإدارة عن الصفقة خلال الأيام القادمة، في إطار سعيها إلى تحقيق الاستقرار في الفريق.
“Okaz” learned from its private sources that the Al-Ahli club management has reached an agreement with Turkish defender Merih Demiral to renew his contract for the next 3 years, following positive negotiations that took place during the past period.
The decision to renew with the Turkish player comes in light of the coaching staff's desire to maintain the defensive stability of the team, especially after the good performance Demiral has shown since joining Al-Ahli in August 2023, and the clear harmony he has demonstrated within the team's structure.
The management is expected to announce the deal in the coming days, as part of its efforts to achieve stability within the team.