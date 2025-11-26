The new sports system approved by the Council of Ministers in its session held yesterday, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, represents an advanced legislative shift that enhances Saudi Arabia's position as a regional and international sports destination. It establishes a more professional and sustainable sports sector capable of contributing to economic and social growth through effective governance, talent development, and investment environment enhancement.

Qualitative Legislative Transformation

The new sports system is considered a qualitative legislative transformation aimed at developing the sports sector and enhancing its developmental role, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The system, which will come into effect 180 days after its issuance, establishes a comprehensive legal framework that regulates the sports sector in all its components, from federations, committees, clubs, and associations to sports companies. It reinforces the principles of governance, transparency, and accountability within these entities by defining the legal responsibilities of boards of directors and executive officers in the event of any harm resulting from violations of regulations or rules, thereby ensuring the protection of rights and improving administrative performance efficiency.

Professionalism and Sports Arbitration

The system provides a precise and comprehensive definition of sports professionalism, specifying the controls for registering professional players and coaches, subjecting them to the social insurance system, and guaranteeing their contractual rights, in addition to regulating the status of amateur players.

The system has dedicated a separate section for sports arbitration, allowing for the establishment of specialized arbitration centers to resolve sports disputes quickly and effectively, in accordance with internationally recognized standards.

Companies and Sports Registry

The system includes a comprehensive organization for conducting competitions and sports events and the mechanisms for licensing them, regulating fan behavior, and activating sports investment pathways through the establishment of sports companies and the utilization of facilities and amenities. Additionally, it aims to create a national sports registry that unifies data and enhances the ability of relevant authorities and investors to make informed decisions.

Experiences of 5 Countries

The draft system, presented by the Ministry of Sports on the (Survey) platform to gather opinions before its approval, indicates that it was prepared after reviewing the experiences of five countries: Britain, Spain, France, Singapore, and Egypt in the sports sector.

The system outlines six objectives, which include: organizing the sports sector and the individuals and entities related to it, governing its activities, expanding the base of sports practitioners and participants in sports activities, in addition to establishing governance principles and rules to advance the sports sector, as well as providing an attractive investment environment in the sports sector, organizing sports entities, defining their legal nature, granting them privileges and regulatory enablers, and finally granting the ministry monitoring, supervision, and follow-up powers to ensure compliance with the system and relevant regulations.

The draft includes several policies, the most important of which are defining the legal nature of sports entities, considering the principle of the independence of sports entities, and emphasizing adherence to international charters, while activating the role of relevant authorities in the sports sector.