يمثل نظام الرياضة الجديد الذي أقرّه مجلس الوزراء في جلسته المنعقدة أمس برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، نقلة تشريعية متقدمة تعزز مكانة السعودية كوجهة رياضية إقليمية ودولية، وتؤسس لقطاع رياضي أكثر احترافًا واستدامة وقدرة على الإسهام في النمو الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، من خلال الحوكمة الفعّالة وتنمية المواهب وتطوير البيئة الاستثمارية.

تحول تشريعي نوعي

ويعد نظام الرياضة الجديد، تحولًا تشريعيًا نوعيًا لتطوير القطاع الرياضي وتعزيز دوره التنموي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

ويكرّس النظام الذي سيبدأ العمل به بعد 180 يومًا من صدوره إطارًا قانونيًا متكاملًا ينظم القطاع الرياضي بجميع مكوناته، من الاتحادات واللجان والأندية والروابط إلى الشركات الرياضية، ويعزز مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية والمساءلة داخل تلك الكيانات، من خلال تحديد المسؤوليات القانونية لمجالس الإدارات والرؤساء التنفيذيين عند وقوع أي ضرر ناتج عن مخالفة الأنظمة أو اللوائح، بما يضمن حماية الحقوق ورفع كفاءة الأداء الإداري.

الاحتراف والتحكيم الرياضي

ويضع النظام تعريفًا دقيقًا وشاملًا للاحتراف الرياضي، محددًا ضوابط تسجيل اللاعبين والمدربين المحترفين، وإخضاعهم لنظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، وضمان حقوقهم التعاقدية، إلى جانب تنظيم أوضاع اللاعبين الهواة.

وخصص النظام بابًا مستقلًا للتحكيم الرياضي، يتيح إنشاء مراكز تحكيم مختصة لتسوية المنازعات الرياضية بسرعة وفاعلية، ووفق المعايير الدولية المعتمدة.

شركات وسجل رياضي

ويتضمن النظام تنظيمًا شاملاً لإقامة المنافسات والفعاليات الرياضية وآليات الترخيص لها، وضبط السلوكيات الجماهيرية، وتفعيل مسارات الاستثمار الرياضي من خلال تأسيس الشركات الرياضية واستغلال المنشآت والمرافق، إضافة إلى إنشاء السجل الوطني الرياضي الذي يوحد البيانات ويعزز قدرة الجهات المختصة والمستثمرين على اتخاذ القرار.

تجارب 5 دول

ويشير مشروع النظام الذي طرحته وزارة الرياضة على منصة (استطلاع) لأخذ المرئيات قبل اعتماده، إلى إعداده بعد الاطلاع على 5 تجارب دول بريطانيا، أسبانيا، فرنسا، سنغافورة، ومصر في القطاع الرياضي.

ويحدد النظام 6 أهداف تتمثل في: تنظيم القطاع الرياضي والأشخاص والجهات ذات العلاقة بالقطاع، وحوكمة أنشطتها، وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسين للرياضة والمشاركين في الأنشطة الرياضية، بالإضافة إلى إرساء مبادئ وقواعد الحوكمة للنهوض بقطاع الرياضة، فضلًا عن توفير بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار في القطاع الرياضي، مع تنظيم الكيانات الرياضية، وتحديد طبيعتها القانونية، ومنحها الامتيازات والممكّنات النظامية، وأخيرًا منح الوزارة صلاحيات المراقبة والإشراف والمتابعة للتحقق من الالتزام بالنظام واللوائح ذات الصلة.

وتضمن المشروع العديد من السياسات، من أهمها تحديد الطبيعة القانونية للكيانات الرياضية، مراعاة مبدأ استقلالية الكيانات الرياضية والتأكيد على مراعاة المواثيق الدولية، وتفعيل دور الجهات ذات العلاقة بالقطاع الرياضي.