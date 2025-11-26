يمثل نظام الرياضة الجديد الذي أقرّه مجلس الوزراء في جلسته المنعقدة أمس برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، نقلة تشريعية متقدمة تعزز مكانة السعودية كوجهة رياضية إقليمية ودولية، وتؤسس لقطاع رياضي أكثر احترافًا واستدامة وقدرة على الإسهام في النمو الاقتصادي والاجتماعي، من خلال الحوكمة الفعّالة وتنمية المواهب وتطوير البيئة الاستثمارية.
تحول تشريعي نوعي
ويعد نظام الرياضة الجديد، تحولًا تشريعيًا نوعيًا لتطوير القطاع الرياضي وتعزيز دوره التنموي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.
ويكرّس النظام الذي سيبدأ العمل به بعد 180 يومًا من صدوره إطارًا قانونيًا متكاملًا ينظم القطاع الرياضي بجميع مكوناته، من الاتحادات واللجان والأندية والروابط إلى الشركات الرياضية، ويعزز مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية والمساءلة داخل تلك الكيانات، من خلال تحديد المسؤوليات القانونية لمجالس الإدارات والرؤساء التنفيذيين عند وقوع أي ضرر ناتج عن مخالفة الأنظمة أو اللوائح، بما يضمن حماية الحقوق ورفع كفاءة الأداء الإداري.
الاحتراف والتحكيم الرياضي
ويضع النظام تعريفًا دقيقًا وشاملًا للاحتراف الرياضي، محددًا ضوابط تسجيل اللاعبين والمدربين المحترفين، وإخضاعهم لنظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، وضمان حقوقهم التعاقدية، إلى جانب تنظيم أوضاع اللاعبين الهواة.
وخصص النظام بابًا مستقلًا للتحكيم الرياضي، يتيح إنشاء مراكز تحكيم مختصة لتسوية المنازعات الرياضية بسرعة وفاعلية، ووفق المعايير الدولية المعتمدة.
شركات وسجل رياضي
ويتضمن النظام تنظيمًا شاملاً لإقامة المنافسات والفعاليات الرياضية وآليات الترخيص لها، وضبط السلوكيات الجماهيرية، وتفعيل مسارات الاستثمار الرياضي من خلال تأسيس الشركات الرياضية واستغلال المنشآت والمرافق، إضافة إلى إنشاء السجل الوطني الرياضي الذي يوحد البيانات ويعزز قدرة الجهات المختصة والمستثمرين على اتخاذ القرار.
تجارب 5 دول
ويشير مشروع النظام الذي طرحته وزارة الرياضة على منصة (استطلاع) لأخذ المرئيات قبل اعتماده، إلى إعداده بعد الاطلاع على 5 تجارب دول بريطانيا، أسبانيا، فرنسا، سنغافورة، ومصر في القطاع الرياضي.
ويحدد النظام 6 أهداف تتمثل في: تنظيم القطاع الرياضي والأشخاص والجهات ذات العلاقة بالقطاع، وحوكمة أنشطتها، وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسين للرياضة والمشاركين في الأنشطة الرياضية، بالإضافة إلى إرساء مبادئ وقواعد الحوكمة للنهوض بقطاع الرياضة، فضلًا عن توفير بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار في القطاع الرياضي، مع تنظيم الكيانات الرياضية، وتحديد طبيعتها القانونية، ومنحها الامتيازات والممكّنات النظامية، وأخيرًا منح الوزارة صلاحيات المراقبة والإشراف والمتابعة للتحقق من الالتزام بالنظام واللوائح ذات الصلة.
وتضمن المشروع العديد من السياسات، من أهمها تحديد الطبيعة القانونية للكيانات الرياضية، مراعاة مبدأ استقلالية الكيانات الرياضية والتأكيد على مراعاة المواثيق الدولية، وتفعيل دور الجهات ذات العلاقة بالقطاع الرياضي.
The new sports system approved by the Council of Ministers in its session held yesterday, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, represents an advanced legislative shift that enhances Saudi Arabia's position as a regional and international sports destination. It establishes a more professional and sustainable sports sector capable of contributing to economic and social growth through effective governance, talent development, and investment environment enhancement.
Qualitative Legislative Transformation
The new sports system is considered a qualitative legislative transformation aimed at developing the sports sector and enhancing its developmental role, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.
The system, which will come into effect 180 days after its issuance, establishes a comprehensive legal framework that regulates the sports sector in all its components, from federations, committees, clubs, and associations to sports companies. It reinforces the principles of governance, transparency, and accountability within these entities by defining the legal responsibilities of boards of directors and executive officers in the event of any harm resulting from violations of regulations or rules, thereby ensuring the protection of rights and improving administrative performance efficiency.
Professionalism and Sports Arbitration
The system provides a precise and comprehensive definition of sports professionalism, specifying the controls for registering professional players and coaches, subjecting them to the social insurance system, and guaranteeing their contractual rights, in addition to regulating the status of amateur players.
The system has dedicated a separate section for sports arbitration, allowing for the establishment of specialized arbitration centers to resolve sports disputes quickly and effectively, in accordance with internationally recognized standards.
Companies and Sports Registry
The system includes a comprehensive organization for conducting competitions and sports events and the mechanisms for licensing them, regulating fan behavior, and activating sports investment pathways through the establishment of sports companies and the utilization of facilities and amenities. Additionally, it aims to create a national sports registry that unifies data and enhances the ability of relevant authorities and investors to make informed decisions.
Experiences of 5 Countries
The draft system, presented by the Ministry of Sports on the (Survey) platform to gather opinions before its approval, indicates that it was prepared after reviewing the experiences of five countries: Britain, Spain, France, Singapore, and Egypt in the sports sector.
The system outlines six objectives, which include: organizing the sports sector and the individuals and entities related to it, governing its activities, expanding the base of sports practitioners and participants in sports activities, in addition to establishing governance principles and rules to advance the sports sector, as well as providing an attractive investment environment in the sports sector, organizing sports entities, defining their legal nature, granting them privileges and regulatory enablers, and finally granting the ministry monitoring, supervision, and follow-up powers to ensure compliance with the system and relevant regulations.
The draft includes several policies, the most important of which are defining the legal nature of sports entities, considering the principle of the independence of sports entities, and emphasizing adherence to international charters, while activating the role of relevant authorities in the sports sector.