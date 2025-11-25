رفع وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، خالص الشكر والعرفان لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعد صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء في جلسته المنعقدة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الموافق 25 نوفمبر 2025، على مشروع نظام الرياضة، الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم القطاع الرياضي في المملكة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفاته.


وقال وزير الرياضة في تصريح صحفي بهذه المناسبة: «إن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على مشروع نظام الرياضة تعكس دعم قيادتنا الرشيدة للقطاع الرياضي، وتعزز مسيرة تطويره، بما يواكب مكانة المملكة وطموحاتها الكبيرة، إذ يأتي هذا النظام ليؤسس لإطارٍ تنظيمي حديث، يرفع من كفاءة القطاع الرياضي، ويكرس مفاهيم الحوكمة، ويتيح فرصاً واعدة للاستثمار وتنمية المواهب في المستقبل بمشيئة الله».


وأضاف: «هذا النظام النوعي يُسهِم في توفير بيئة رياضية متقدمة، تُلهم المجتمع وتحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ونحن في وزارة الرياضة نعمل مع شركائنا كافةً لضمان تطبيق هذا النظام، بما يحقق أثره الإيجابي على الاتحادات والأندية والرياضيين والمجتمع بشكل عام».


ويستهدف مشروع نظام الرياضة الذي يبدأ نفاذه بعد 180 يوماً من تاريخ صدور القرار، وضع الإطار التنظيمي العام للقطاع الرياضي في المملكة، وتحديد الأدوار والمسؤوليات بين الكيانات والأفراد في القطاع، فيما يرتكز على عدد من المستهدفات والركائز الأساسية التي تُعد جوهر تطوير المنظومة الرياضية، من خلال تعزيز الحوكمة والشفافية في الكيانات الرياضية، وتطوير البيئة التنظيمية، بما يدعم الارتقاء بالإدارة الرياضية، وتحسين جودة العمل المؤسسي، إضافة إلى تحفيز الاستثمار الرياضي، عبر توفير آليات نظامية وميسرة، تعزز جاذبية الاستثمار في القطاع الرياضي.


ويعد مشروع نظام الرياضة كذلك، ممكّناً لتحقيق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للرياضة، من خلال ربط مستهدفاته بمحاورها الرئيسية، مثل رفع مؤشر ممارسة الرياضة، واكتشاف وصقل المواهب، وتطوير رياضيي النخبة، وتحقيق التميز باستضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى.


ويمتد أثر هذا النظام ليشمل جوانب متعددة، إذ يُسهم اقتصادياً في تحفيز الاستثمار في قطاع الرياضة، وتعزيز إشراك القطاع الخاص في تنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية، فيما ينعكس صحياً على المجتمع عبر تشجيع ممارسة الرياضة والارتقاء بالصحة العامة وجودة الحياة، كما يعزز النظام الجانب التنافسي، من خلال رفع أداء منتخبات وأندية المملكة على المستويات الإقليمية والدولية، فيما يفتح وظيفياً آفاقاً واسعة، عبر زيادة الفرص الوظيفية الناتجة عن التوسع في الكيانات والمرافق والأنشطة الرياضية.


بعد 180 يوماً ماذا ننتظر:


1- وضع الإطار النظامي العام لقطاع الرياضة في المملكة.


2- زيادة عدد الأماكن المهيأة لممارسة الرياضة في مختلف القطاعات.


3- تحسين الأداء الرياضي؛ تحقيقاً للمستهدفات المرتبطة بجودة الحياة.


3- ضبط المخالفات بوضع الأحكام النظامية للحد من الممارسات الخاطئة.


4- حوكمة العلاقة بين الكيانات والأفراد في القطاع الرياضي.


5- تشييد منشآت رياضية وإدارتها وتشغيلها وفقاً لأفضل المعايير الدولية.


6- استحداث مدارس لدمج التعليم بممارسة الرياضية لاكتشاف المواهب.


7 - منح التراخيص والموافقات لإقامة الفعاليات المحلية والدولية.


8- تنظيم المهن الرياضية، وبرامجها التدريبية، وتراخيصها المهنية.


9- تعزيز فرص جذب الاستثمار، وتحفيز القطاع الخاص وفق آليات ميسرة.


10 - وضع معيار لرياضيي النخبة لتصنيفهم وإبراز دورهم في تحقيق التميز.


11- استحداث سجل «وطني رياضي» يُعد مرجعاً رقمياً للبيانات في المملكة.