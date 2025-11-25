رفع وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، خالص الشكر والعرفان لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بعد صدور موافقة مجلس الوزراء في جلسته المنعقدة اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الموافق 25 نوفمبر 2025، على مشروع نظام الرياضة، الذي يهدف إلى تنظيم القطاع الرياضي في المملكة، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفاته.
وقال وزير الرياضة في تصريح صحفي بهذه المناسبة: «إن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على مشروع نظام الرياضة تعكس دعم قيادتنا الرشيدة للقطاع الرياضي، وتعزز مسيرة تطويره، بما يواكب مكانة المملكة وطموحاتها الكبيرة، إذ يأتي هذا النظام ليؤسس لإطارٍ تنظيمي حديث، يرفع من كفاءة القطاع الرياضي، ويكرس مفاهيم الحوكمة، ويتيح فرصاً واعدة للاستثمار وتنمية المواهب في المستقبل بمشيئة الله».
وأضاف: «هذا النظام النوعي يُسهِم في توفير بيئة رياضية متقدمة، تُلهم المجتمع وتحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ونحن في وزارة الرياضة نعمل مع شركائنا كافةً لضمان تطبيق هذا النظام، بما يحقق أثره الإيجابي على الاتحادات والأندية والرياضيين والمجتمع بشكل عام».
ويستهدف مشروع نظام الرياضة الذي يبدأ نفاذه بعد 180 يوماً من تاريخ صدور القرار، وضع الإطار التنظيمي العام للقطاع الرياضي في المملكة، وتحديد الأدوار والمسؤوليات بين الكيانات والأفراد في القطاع، فيما يرتكز على عدد من المستهدفات والركائز الأساسية التي تُعد جوهر تطوير المنظومة الرياضية، من خلال تعزيز الحوكمة والشفافية في الكيانات الرياضية، وتطوير البيئة التنظيمية، بما يدعم الارتقاء بالإدارة الرياضية، وتحسين جودة العمل المؤسسي، إضافة إلى تحفيز الاستثمار الرياضي، عبر توفير آليات نظامية وميسرة، تعزز جاذبية الاستثمار في القطاع الرياضي.
ويعد مشروع نظام الرياضة كذلك، ممكّناً لتحقيق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للرياضة، من خلال ربط مستهدفاته بمحاورها الرئيسية، مثل رفع مؤشر ممارسة الرياضة، واكتشاف وصقل المواهب، وتطوير رياضيي النخبة، وتحقيق التميز باستضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى.
ويمتد أثر هذا النظام ليشمل جوانب متعددة، إذ يُسهم اقتصادياً في تحفيز الاستثمار في قطاع الرياضة، وتعزيز إشراك القطاع الخاص في تنمية الإيرادات غير النفطية، فيما ينعكس صحياً على المجتمع عبر تشجيع ممارسة الرياضة والارتقاء بالصحة العامة وجودة الحياة، كما يعزز النظام الجانب التنافسي، من خلال رفع أداء منتخبات وأندية المملكة على المستويات الإقليمية والدولية، فيما يفتح وظيفياً آفاقاً واسعة، عبر زيادة الفرص الوظيفية الناتجة عن التوسع في الكيانات والمرافق والأنشطة الرياضية.
بعد 180 يوماً ماذا ننتظر:
1- وضع الإطار النظامي العام لقطاع الرياضة في المملكة.
2- زيادة عدد الأماكن المهيأة لممارسة الرياضة في مختلف القطاعات.
3- تحسين الأداء الرياضي؛ تحقيقاً للمستهدفات المرتبطة بجودة الحياة.
3- ضبط المخالفات بوضع الأحكام النظامية للحد من الممارسات الخاطئة.
4- حوكمة العلاقة بين الكيانات والأفراد في القطاع الرياضي.
5- تشييد منشآت رياضية وإدارتها وتشغيلها وفقاً لأفضل المعايير الدولية.
6- استحداث مدارس لدمج التعليم بممارسة الرياضية لاكتشاف المواهب.
7 - منح التراخيص والموافقات لإقامة الفعاليات المحلية والدولية.
8- تنظيم المهن الرياضية، وبرامجها التدريبية، وتراخيصها المهنية.
9- تعزيز فرص جذب الاستثمار، وتحفيز القطاع الخاص وفق آليات ميسرة.
10 - وضع معيار لرياضيي النخبة لتصنيفهم وإبراز دورهم في تحقيق التميز.
11- استحداث سجل «وطني رياضي» يُعد مرجعاً رقمياً للبيانات في المملكة.
The Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, following the approval of the Council of Ministers in its session held today (Tuesday), November 25, 2025, on the draft Sports Law, which aims to organize the sports sector in the Kingdom, contributing to achieving its objectives.
The Minister of Sports stated in a press statement on this occasion: "The Council of Ministers' approval of the draft Sports Law reflects our wise leadership's support for the sports sector and enhances its development journey, in line with the Kingdom's status and its great ambitions. This law establishes a modern regulatory framework that improves the efficiency of the sports sector, enshrines governance concepts, and provides promising opportunities for investment and talent development in the future, God willing."
He added: "This qualitative law contributes to providing an advanced sports environment that inspires the community and achieves the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. We at the Ministry of Sports are working with all our partners to ensure the implementation of this law, achieving its positive impact on federations, clubs, athletes, and society as a whole."
The draft Sports Law, which will come into effect 180 days from the date of the decision, aims to establish the general regulatory framework for the sports sector in the Kingdom and define the roles and responsibilities among entities and individuals in the sector. It is based on several key objectives and pillars that are essential to developing the sports system, by enhancing governance and transparency in sports entities, developing the regulatory environment, supporting the advancement of sports management, improving the quality of institutional work, in addition to stimulating sports investment by providing regulatory and facilitative mechanisms that enhance the attractiveness of investment in the sports sector.
The draft Sports Law is also a facilitator for achieving the National Sports Strategy by linking its objectives to its main axes, such as increasing the sports participation index, discovering and honing talents, developing elite athletes, and achieving excellence in hosting major sporting events.
The impact of this law extends to multiple aspects, as it economically contributes to stimulating investment in the sports sector and enhancing private sector involvement in developing non-oil revenues. It also reflects positively on the community by encouraging sports participation and improving public health and quality of life. Furthermore, the law enhances competitiveness by improving the performance of the Kingdom's teams and clubs at regional and international levels, while it opens wide job prospects by increasing job opportunities resulting from the expansion of entities, facilities, and sports activities.
What to expect after 180 days:
1- Establishing the general regulatory framework for the sports sector in the Kingdom.
2- Increasing the number of places equipped for practicing sports in various sectors.
3- Improving sports performance to achieve the targets related to quality of life.
4- Regulating violations by establishing legal provisions to limit incorrect practices.
5- Governing the relationship between entities and individuals in the sports sector.
6- Constructing, managing, and operating sports facilities according to the best international standards.
7- Establishing schools to integrate education with sports practice to discover talents.
8- Granting licenses and approvals for organizing local and international events.
9- Organizing sports professions, their training programs, and professional licenses.
10- Enhancing opportunities to attract investment and stimulating the private sector through facilitative mechanisms.
11- Establishing a "National Sports Register" that serves as a digital reference for data in the Kingdom.