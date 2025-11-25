قلب الوحدة الإماراتي اليوم تأخره بهدف أمام ضيفه السد القطري إلى فوز (3- 1) في الجولة الخامسة من مباريات مجموعة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وتصدر الوحدة ترتيب مجموعة غرب آسيا مؤقتاً برصيد (13) نقطة في الوقت الذي يخوض الهلال المتصدر مباراته أمام الشرطة العراقي، فيما ظل السد في المركز العاشر بنقطتين.