قلب الوحدة الإماراتي اليوم تأخره بهدف أمام ضيفه السد القطري إلى فوز (3- 1) في الجولة الخامسة من مباريات مجموعة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
وتصدر الوحدة ترتيب مجموعة غرب آسيا مؤقتاً برصيد (13) نقطة في الوقت الذي يخوض الهلال المتصدر مباراته أمام الشرطة العراقي، فيما ظل السد في المركز العاشر بنقطتين.
The UAE's Al Wahda today turned around a one-goal deficit against its Qatari guest Al Sadd to win (3-1) in the fifth round of the West Group matches in the AFC Champions League.
Al Wahda temporarily topped the West Asia group standings with (13) points while the leader Al Hilal was playing its match against Al Shorta from Iraq, and Al Sadd remained in tenth place with two points.