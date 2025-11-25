His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of the Eastern Province, received today at the Emirate's Diwan the President of the Arab Handball Federation, Fadel Al-Nimr, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Fakher Ghashi.



His Highness the Emir of the Eastern Province affirmed that the significant support that sports receive in the Kingdom from the wise leadership - may God support it - is a fundamental pillar in enhancing sports activity and increasing the competitiveness of various games at both the local and Arab levels. He praised the efforts of the Arab Handball Federation in developing the sport, elevating the level of Arab teams and national squads, and enhancing their presence in regional and international forums.



For his part, the President of the Federation reviewed the most prominent efforts of the Arab Handball Federation over the past years, and the achievements made in developing handball sports in the Arab world, as well as the success of Arab teams in reaching global achievement platforms. He also discussed the organization of quality championships and future plans aimed at expanding the sports base, increasing the participation of Arab federations, and raising the level of competitions to achieve continental and global excellence.



Al-Nimr presented His Highness the Emir of the Eastern Province with a commemorative shield on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Arab Handball Federation, in appreciation of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting the Federation's journey since its inception in Riyadh, and its effective contributions to developing sports in the Arab world.



Al-Nimr expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Emir of the Eastern Province for his support and interest in handball in the region, praising the continuous support provided by the wise leadership - may God support it - to the sports sector in the Kingdom, which serves as an incentive to continue achieving success and raising the level of competitiveness in Arab and international championships.