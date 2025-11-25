استقبل صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز أمير المنطقة الشرقية اليوم بديوان الإمارة، رئيس الاتحاد العربي لكرة اليد فاضل آل نمر، يرافقه الأمين العام للاتحاد فاخر غاشي.


وأكد سمو أمير المنطقة الشرقية، أن الدعم الكبير الذي تحظى به الرياضة في المملكة من القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- يُعد ركيزة أساسية في تعزيز الحراك الرياضي ورفع تنافسية مختلف الألعاب على المستويين المحلي والعربي، مشيدًا بجهود الاتحاد العربي لكرة اليد في تطوير الرياضة، والارتقاء بمستوى المنتخبات والفرق العربية، وتعزيز حضورها في المحافل الإقليمية والدولية.


بدوره استعرض رئيس الاتحاد أبرز جهود الاتحاد العربي خلال السنوات الماضية، وما تحقق من مكتسبات على صعيد تطوير رياضة كرة اليد عربيًا، وبلوغ المنتخبات والفرق العربية منصات الإنجاز العالمية، إضافة إلى تنظيم بطولات نوعية وخطط مستقبلية تستهدف توسيع قاعدة الرياضة وزيادة مشاركة الاتحادات العربية، ورفع مستوى المنافسات لتحقيق التميز القاري والعالمي.


وقدّم آل نمر لسمو أمير المنطقة الشرقية درعًا تذكارية بمناسبة مرور خمسين عامًا على تأسيس الاتحاد العربي لكرة اليد، تقديرًا لدور المملكة المحوري في دعم مسيرة الاتحاد منذ انطلاقته من الرياض، وما تقدمه من إسهامات فاعلة في تطوير الرياضة عربيًا.


ورفع آل نمر شكره وتقديره لسمو أمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه واهتمامه برياضة كرة اليد في المنطقة، مشيدًا بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من دعم متواصل للقطاع الرياضي في المملكة، الذي يشكل حافزًا لمواصلة الإنجاز، ورفع مستوى التنافسية في البطولات العربية والدولية.