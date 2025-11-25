The Council of Ministers, in its session held today in Riyadh under the chairmanship of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has approved the Sports System. This approval marks a regulatory milestone that transitions the sports sector into a modern legislative framework that responds to the transformations taking place in the Kingdom.

The system provides a precise definition of sports entities, starting from sports centers that prepare facilities enabling individuals to engage in or train for sports activities, through sports institutes that offer theoretical programs aimed at developing personnel both technically and administratively, and reaching sports academies that focus on training youth, discovering talents, and preparing them for professionalism. It also organizes the work of sports schools as educational institutions that provide specialized education and training through curricula parallel to general education, and it establishes a national sports registry to serve as a platform that gathers data from the sector and enhances the efficiency of planning and implementation.

The system sets clear objectives for organizing the sector, expanding the base of practitioners, discovering and refining talents, enhancing elite programs, and increasing the competitiveness of Saudi national teams and sports products regionally, continentally, and internationally. It reinforces governance principles in the performance of sports entities, enhances the utilization of sports facilities across various regions of the Kingdom for hosting competitions and events, and provides an attractive investment environment, solidifying sports as an influential economic, technical, and cultural sector in the national landscape.

The approval of the system comes to complement the development path led by the Crown Prince in building a modern sports sector that is based on organization, embraces talents, offers broader opportunities for the community, and enhances the Kingdom's presence in international competitive arenas.