اعتمد مجلس الوزراء في جلسته التي عقدت اليوم في الرياض برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، نظام الرياضة، ليشكّل هذا الاعتماد محطة تنظيمية تنتقل بالقطاع الرياضي إلى إطار تشريعي حديث يستجيب للتحولات التي تشهدها المملكة.

ويقدّم النظام تعريفًا دقيقًا للكيانات الرياضية، بدءًا من المراكز الرياضية التي تهيئ مرافق تمكّن الأفراد من ممارسة النشاط الرياضي أو التدريب عليه، مرورًا بالمعاهد الرياضية التي تقدّم برامج نظرية تستهدف تطوير العاملين فنيًا وإداريًا، ووصولًا إلى الأكاديميات الرياضية التي تُعنى بتدريب النشء واكتشاف المواهب وتهيئتها للاحتراف. كما ينظم عمل المدارس الرياضية بوصفها مؤسسات تعليمية تقدّم التعليم والتدريب المتخصص من خلال مناهج متوازية مع التعليم العام، ويعتمد السجل الوطني الرياضي ليكون منصة تجمع بيانات القطاع وتعزّز كفاءة التخطيط والتنفيذ.

ويحدّد النظام أهدافًا واضحة لتنظيم القطاع وتوسيع قاعدة الممارسين، واكتشاف وصقل المواهب، وتعزيز برامج النخبة، ورفع تنافسية المنتخبات والمنتجات الرياضية السعودية إقليميًا وقاريًا ودوليًا. ويرسّخ مبادئ الحوكمة في أداء الكيانات الرياضية، ويعزّز استغلال المنشآت الرياضية في مختلف مناطق المملكة لإقامة المنافسات والفعاليات، ويوفّر بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار بما يرسّخ الرياضة قطاعًا اقتصاديًا وفنيًا وثقافيًا مؤثرًا في المشهد الوطني.

ويأتي اعتماد النظام ليكمل مسار التطوير الذي يقوده ولي العهد في بناء قطاع رياضي حديث، يرتكز على التنظيم، ويحتضن المواهب، ويقدّم فرصًا أوسع للمجتمع، ويعزّز حضور المملكة في ساحات المنافسة الدولية.