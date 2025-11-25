The French star Allan Saint-Maximin, former player of Al-Ahli Saudi and currently of Club América in Mexico, has decisively settled the growing speculation about the possibility of representing the Haitian national team in the 2026 World Cup, firmly denying any intention or official or unofficial steps to join the team, and confirming that the news circulating on this matter is inaccurate.



The player's response came after media reports, most notably what was published by the Spanish newspaper "Marca," which talked about the possibility of him participating in the Haitian jersey based on his father's origins, which grants him legal eligibility to represent the team, at a time when Haiti is preparing for its historic participation after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.



In an official clarification through his social media accounts, Saint-Maximin took the opportunity to congratulate the Haitian people and the national team players on the achievement, considering the qualification a pivotal moment in the history of Haitian football, and expressing his happiness with this success that was achieved solely through the players' efforts.



The player emphasized that the talk about him representing the Haitian national team is not based on any realistic foundation, explaining that the connection between his Guadeloupean and Guyanese roots and his father's nationality has led to the spread of inaccurate interpretations, but he refused to have his name be part of discussions that might diminish the value of what the players have achieved on the field.



Saint-Maximin confirmed his full respect for the members of the Haitian national team, stressing that they alone deserve to celebrate this historic qualification without any media linkage or confusion, and he has definitively closed the door on all speculation related to his participation in the 2026 World Cup with Haiti.