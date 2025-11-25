حسم النجم الفرنسي آلان سانت ماكسيمان، لاعب الأهلي السعودي السابق وكلوب أمريكا المكسيكي حاليا، الجدل المتصاعد حول إمكانية تمثيله منتخب هايتي في كأس العالم 2026، نافياً بشكل قاطع وجود أي نية أو خطوات رسمية أو غير رسمية للانضمام إلى المنتخب، ومؤكداً أن الأنباء المتداولة في هذا الشأن غير دقيقة.


وجاء رد اللاعب عقب تقارير صحفية، أبرزها ما نشرته صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، تحدثت عن احتمالية مشاركته بقميص هايتي استناداً إلى أصول والده، وما يمنحه ذلك من أهلية قانونية لتمثيل المنتخب، في وقت تستعد فيه هايتي لمشاركتها التاريخية بعد التأهل للمونديال للمرة الأولى.


وفي توضيح رسمي عبر حساباته على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حرص سانت ماكسيمان على تهنئة الشعب الهايتي ولاعبي المنتخب على الإنجاز، معتبراً التأهل لحظة مفصلية في تاريخ كرة القدم الهايتية، ومؤكداً سعادته بهذا النجاح الذي تحقق بجهود اللاعبين وحدهم.


وشدد اللاعب على أن الحديث عن تمثيله لمنتخب هايتي لا يستند إلى أي أساس واقعي، موضحاً أن الربط بين أصوله الغوادلوبية والغويانية وبين جنسية والده أدى إلى انتشار تأويلات غير دقيقة، لكنه رفض أن يكون اسمه جزءاً من نقاشات قد تقلل من قيمة ما حققه اللاعبون على أرض الملعب.


وأكد سانت ماكسيمان احترامه الكامل لعناصر المنتخب الهايتي، مشدداً على أنهم الأحق وحدهم بالاحتفاء بهذا التأهل التاريخي دون أي ربط أو تشويش إعلامي، ومغلقاً الباب بشكل نهائي أمام جميع التكهنات المرتبطة بمشاركته في مونديال 2026 مع هايتي.