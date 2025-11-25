انطلق معسكر المنتخب الوطني السعودي للفتيات تحت 15 عاماً في مدينة جدة استعداداً للمشاركة الرسمية الأولى للمنتخب منذ تأسيسه في سبتمبر الماضي، وذلك عبر بطولة غرب آسيا للواعدات في نسختها الثالثة. ويأتي هذا المعسكر ضمن برنامج إعدادي مكثّف يهدف إلى تطوير مهارات اللاعبات وصقل قدراتهن الفنية والبدنية.


واستدعى الجهاز الفني للمنتخب 24 لاعبة، هن: دانه البنعلي، هتاف هزازي، جود إبراهيم، لارا الضو، ديالا سروجي، أروى الرشيد، جوان النصار، لطيفة أبوحميد، ريتال المطيري، رغد الشدوخي، سوار عمرو، غدي العتيبي، شهد محمد، غلا كردي، ريما عبدالعزيز، ديما الشريف، حصة محمد، هتون آل غائب، نادية صالح، يارا آل صالح، جودي خشان، جود العمودي، هاجر الجابري، حور الفريد.


ويهدف المنتخب من هذه المشاركة إلى الاحتكاك بالمنتخبات الأخرى، بما يسهم في اكتساب الخبرة وتعزيز القدرة التنافسية على المستوى الإقليمي. وينتمي المنتخب الوطني إلى المجموعة (A) التي تضم منتخبي فلسطين والعراق، إذ يستهل مشواره في البطولة بمواجهة العراق يوم 5 ديسمبر، على أن يلتقي منتخب فلسطين يوم 9 ديسمبر ضمن منافسات دور المجموعات.


وقالت مدربة المنتخب، سحر دبوق: «يمثل هذا المعسكر خطوة أساسية في مسيرة المنتخب الوطني تحت 15 عاماً، نركز خلاله على تطوير مهارات اللاعبات وتعزيز الانسجام داخل المجموعة، لضمان تقديم أداء مشرف يليق باسم المملكة».


من جانبها، عبّرت مديرة إدارة كرة القدم للسيدات في الاتحاد السعودي عالية الرشيد، عن اعتزازها بهذه المشاركة الأولى للمنتخب، مؤكدةً أن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم يسعى إلى استثمار هذه التجربة لتعزيز ثقة اللاعبات وإعدادهن للمنافسات المستقبلية.