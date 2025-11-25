The Saudi national girls' team under 15 years old has started its training camp in Jeddah in preparation for the team's first official participation since its establishment last September, through the third edition of the West Asian Championship for girls. This camp is part of an intensive preparation program aimed at developing the players' skills and honing their technical and physical abilities.



The coaching staff has called up 24 players, namely: Dana Al-Banali, Hattaf Hazazi, Joud Ibrahim, Lara Al-Daw, Diala Sarouji, Arwa Al-Rashid, Jwan Al-Nassar, Latifa Abu Hamid, Rital Al-Mutairi, Raghad Al-Shadokhi, Suwar Amro, Ghadi Al-Otaibi, Shahd Mohammed, Ghala Kurdi, Rima Abdulaziz, Dima Al-Sharif, Hissa Mohammed, Hatoon Al-Ghaib, Nadia Saleh, Yara Al-Saleh, Judy Khashan, Joud Al-Amoudi, Hajar Al-Jabri, and Hoor Al-Fareed.



The team aims through this participation to interact with other teams, which contributes to gaining experience and enhancing competitive ability at the regional level. The national team belongs to Group (A), which includes the teams of Palestine and Iraq, as it begins its journey in the championship by facing Iraq on December 5, and will meet the Palestine team on December 9 as part of the group stage competitions.



Team coach Sahar Dabbouq stated: “This camp represents a fundamental step in the journey of the national team under 15 years old. During this period, we focus on developing the players' skills and enhancing cohesion within the group to ensure a commendable performance that befits the name of the Kingdom.”



For her part, the Director of Women's Football at the Saudi Football Federation, Alia Al-Rashid, expressed her pride in this first participation of the team, confirming that the Saudi Football Federation seeks to invest in this experience to enhance the players' confidence and prepare them for future competitions.