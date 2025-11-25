أعلنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة مكة المكرمة فتح باب التسجيل للطلاب والطالبات في مدارس التعليم العام والأهلي والعالمي، بمراحلها الابتدائية والمتوسطة والثانوية، للمشاركة في دوري المدارس لكرة القدم وبقية الألعاب الرياضية للعام الدراسي 2025-2026.


وأكّدت الإدارة أن هذه المبادرة تأتي ضمن برامج وزارة التعليم الهادفة إلى تعزيز النشاط الرياضي في البيئة المدرسية، وتنمية مهارات الطلاب والطالبات، واكتشاف المواهب الواعدة في مختلف الألعاب، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم الرياضة المدرسية وصناعة جيل رياضي مميز.


وأوضحت أن باب التسجيل متاح عبر المنصات المخصصة في المدارس، داعية جميع الطلاب والطالبات إلى اغتنام هذه الفرصة للمشاركة في منافسات رياضية تُسهم في بناء الشخصية، وتنمية روح الفريق، وتعزيز قيم التنافس الشريف.


وعدّت الإدارة أن شعار هذا العام «جيل اليوم يصنع إنجازات المستقبل» يعكس الإيمان بقدرات الطلاب والطالبات، ودورهم في تحقيق إنجازات تسهم في رفع مستوى الرياضة المدرسية والظهور بمستوى مشرف في المنافسات المحلية والوطنية.