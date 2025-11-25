The General Administration of Education in the Makkah Region has announced the opening of registration for male and female students in public, private, and international schools, at the elementary, intermediate, and secondary levels, to participate in the school football league and other sports activities for the academic year 2025-2026.



The administration confirmed that this initiative is part of the Ministry of Education's programs aimed at enhancing sports activity in the school environment, developing the skills of students, and discovering promising talents in various sports, in alignment with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to support school sports and create a distinguished generation of athletes.



It clarified that registration is available through the designated platforms in schools, inviting all male and female students to seize this opportunity to participate in sports competitions that contribute to building character, developing team spirit, and promoting values of fair competition.



The administration stated that this year's slogan, "Today's Generation Creates Tomorrow's Achievements," reflects the belief in the capabilities of students and their role in achieving accomplishments that contribute to raising the level of school sports and presenting a commendable performance in local and national competitions.