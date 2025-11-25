An informed source revealed to the newspaper "Okaz" that the protest submitted by Al-Qadisiyah Club against Al-Ahli Club, regarding the administrative situation raised during the match between the two teams, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the ninth round of the Saudi Pro League, is likely to be rejected according to the regulations in the Saudi Professional League's bylaws.



The source clarified that the match observer communicated with the Saudi Professional League regarding the incident that occurred during the match, indicating that the observer was fully aware of all the technical and administrative details related to the situation that took place during the game.



It was pointed out that the position and report of the match observer are considered the official reference in such cases, and the final decision from the relevant authorities is based on it, according to the regulations that require the presence of a significant administrative error affecting the course or result of the match in order for the protest to be considered.



The source noted that what occurred was the result of a technical malfunction in the system, which was handled according to the approved procedures and in coordination with the relevant authorities in the league, confirming that the prompt communication and joint cooperation contributed to addressing the situation in a professional manner.