كشف مصدر مطّلع لصحيفة «عكاظ» أن الاحتجاج الذي تقدّم به نادي القادسية ضد نادي الأهلي، على خلفية الحالة الإدارية المثارة في مباراة الفريقين، التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، يتجه لعدم القبول وفقاً للأنظمة المعمول بها في لوائح رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي.


وأوضح المصدر أن مراقب المباراة تولّى التواصل مع رابطة دوري المحترفين السعودي بشأن الواقعة التي حدثت خلال اللقاء، مشيراً إلى أن المراقب كان على اطلاع كامل بجميع التفاصيل الفنية والإدارية المتعلقة بالوضع الذي شهدته المباراة.


وبيّن أن موقف وتقرير مراقب المباراة يُعد المرجع الرسمي في مثل هذه الحالات، ويُبنى عليه القرار النهائي من الجهات المختصة، وفقاً للوائح التي تشترط وجود خطأ إداري مؤثر في سير المباراة أو نتيجتها حتى يُنظر في قبول الاحتجاج.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن ما جرى كان نتيجة عطل تقني في النظام، وتم التعامل معه وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة وبالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة في رابطة الدوري، مؤكداً أن سرعة التواصل والتعاون المشترك أسهما في التعامل مع الحالة بشكل احترافي.