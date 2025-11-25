The head coach of the German Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed that his team did not perform at the expected level during the match against the Emirati Sharjah in the fifth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League.



This came during the press conference held after the match that took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, where Sharjah managed to achieve a valuable victory with a single goal.



The head coach of Al-Ahli explained that the performance of some players was affected by the consecutive matches, which reflected on the team's rhythm during the course of the game, indicating that the coaching staff aimed to give some players a greater opportunity to regain their readiness after the successive matches.



He pointed out that his team is capable of delivering a better performance than what was shown, and that the work in the upcoming period will focus on enhancing cohesion and improving performance aspects, especially in light of the preparations for the important match on Friday, in the King’s Cup against Al-Qadisiyah.



He noted that the goal scored by Sharjah was valid according to the technical assessment, affirming that the team will continue to prepare with high focus to correct mistakes and present a performance that reflects the potential of the group in the upcoming matches.