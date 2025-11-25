أكد المدير الفني لفريق الأهلي الألماني ماتياس يايسله، أن فريقه لم يظهر بالمستوى المنتظر خلال مواجهة الشارقة الإماراتي ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب اللقاء الذي جمعهما، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، واستطاع خلاله الشارقة الإماراتي تحقيق فوزٍ ثمين بهدفٍ وحيد.


وأوضح المدير الفني لفريق الأهلي، أن أداء بعض اللاعبين تأثر بتتابع المشاركات، الأمر الذي انعكس على إيقاع الفريق خلال مجريات المباراة، مُبيناً أن الجهاز الفني كان يهدف إلى منح بعض العناصر فرصة أكبر للجاهزية عقب المواجهات المتتالية.


وأشار إلى أن فريقه قادر على تقديم مستوى أفضل مما ظهر عليه، وأن العمل في الفترة القادمة سيركز على تعزيز الانسجام وتحسين جوانب الأداء، خصوصاً في ظل الاستعداد للقاء المهم يوم الجمعة، ضمن منافسات كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمام القادسية.


ولفت النظر إلى أن الهدف الذي سجّله الشارقة جاء صحيحاً وفق التقييم الفني، مؤكداً أن الفريق سيواصل التحضير بتركيزٍ عالٍ لتصحيح الأخطاء والظهور بصورة تعكس إمكانات المجموعة خلال المباريات القادمة.