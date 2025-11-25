أكد المدير الفني لفريق الأهلي الألماني ماتياس يايسله، أن فريقه لم يظهر بالمستوى المنتظر خلال مواجهة الشارقة الإماراتي ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مرحلة المجموعات في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب اللقاء الذي جمعهما، على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، واستطاع خلاله الشارقة الإماراتي تحقيق فوزٍ ثمين بهدفٍ وحيد.
وأوضح المدير الفني لفريق الأهلي، أن أداء بعض اللاعبين تأثر بتتابع المشاركات، الأمر الذي انعكس على إيقاع الفريق خلال مجريات المباراة، مُبيناً أن الجهاز الفني كان يهدف إلى منح بعض العناصر فرصة أكبر للجاهزية عقب المواجهات المتتالية.
وأشار إلى أن فريقه قادر على تقديم مستوى أفضل مما ظهر عليه، وأن العمل في الفترة القادمة سيركز على تعزيز الانسجام وتحسين جوانب الأداء، خصوصاً في ظل الاستعداد للقاء المهم يوم الجمعة، ضمن منافسات كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمام القادسية.
ولفت النظر إلى أن الهدف الذي سجّله الشارقة جاء صحيحاً وفق التقييم الفني، مؤكداً أن الفريق سيواصل التحضير بتركيزٍ عالٍ لتصحيح الأخطاء والظهور بصورة تعكس إمكانات المجموعة خلال المباريات القادمة.
The head coach of the German Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed that his team did not perform at the expected level during the match against the Emirati Sharjah in the fifth round of the group stage of the AFC Champions League.
This came during the press conference held after the match that took place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, where Sharjah managed to achieve a valuable victory with a single goal.
The head coach of Al-Ahli explained that the performance of some players was affected by the consecutive matches, which reflected on the team's rhythm during the course of the game, indicating that the coaching staff aimed to give some players a greater opportunity to regain their readiness after the successive matches.
He pointed out that his team is capable of delivering a better performance than what was shown, and that the work in the upcoming period will focus on enhancing cohesion and improving performance aspects, especially in light of the preparations for the important match on Friday, in the King’s Cup against Al-Qadisiyah.
He noted that the goal scored by Sharjah was valid according to the technical assessment, affirming that the team will continue to prepare with high focus to correct mistakes and present a performance that reflects the potential of the group in the upcoming matches.