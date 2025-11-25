The American WOB Laboratories revealed, 24 hours after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his "bicycle" goal in the Saudi league with Al Nassr, the results of biological tests that showed exceptional performance indicators for the Portuguese star.



The data indicated that Ronaldo recorded low levels of inflammation, high efficiency in oxygen delivery, in addition to precision in metabolic processes, reflecting a physical performance comparable to that of a player 12 years younger than him. The results were part of a specialized analysis of sleep measurements, recovery, energy, and muscle mass, as part of a regular monitoring of the player's performance with Al Nassr.



• Ronaldo's Vital Performance Indicators



Inflammation:



Low and reflects high recovery.



Oxygen Efficiency:



High and supports endurance strength.



Metabolic Activity:



Precise and regular, indicating rare physical efficiency.



Biological Age:



A body that functions as if it were 28 years old (12 years younger than his chronological age).



Recovery & Sleep:



High rates that support physical readiness.