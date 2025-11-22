شهدت منطقة بوليفارد سيتي إقامة مراسم الوزن الرسمي لحدث The Ring IV: Night of the Champions، وسط حضور جماهيري وإعلامي لافت، حيث اجتاز جميع الملاكمين المشاركين في البطاقة الرئيسية الوزن المحدد بنجاح، لتتأكد بذلك جاهزيتهم الكاملة قبل انطلاق الأمسية القتالية الكبرى اليوم (السبت).


وجاءت عملية الوزن في أجواء مشحونة بالحماس والترقب، خصوصًا مع وجود أربعة نزالات على ألقاب عالمية، وثمانية مقاتلين غير مهزومين تقريبًا، ما جعل هذه الليلة واحدة من أكثر فعاليات موسم الرياض انتظارًا على مستوى جماهير الملاكمة.


ففي النزال الرئيسي، سجّل الأمريكي ديفيد بنافيديز والبريطاني أنتوني يارد وزنيهما الرسميين في فئة خفيف الثقيل (Light Heavyweight) ضمن المواجهة المرتقبة على طريق توحيد ألقاب الوزن. وظهر كلا الملاكمين في أفضل حالاتهما البدنية، قبل أن يقفا وجهًا لوجه في مواجهة قصيرة مشحونة أكدت قوة النزال القادم، خصوصًا بعد التصريحات الحادة التي تبادلاها خلال المؤتمر الصحفي.


أما في النزال الرئيسي المشترك، فقد اجتاز كل من الأمريكي ديفين هيني، والبطل العالمي براين نورمان جونيور الوزن المحدد لوزن الويلتر (Welterweight)، استعدادًا للدفاع عن لقب منظمة WBO العالمية. واتسمت المواجهة الثنائية بينهما بالتركيز والحدة، استعداداً لمواجهة ستشهد اختلاف أسلوب النزال بين الطرفين ما سيجعل التحدي بينهما واحدًا من أكثر اللقاءات في البطاقة إثارة.


وفي نزال توحيد ألقاب السوبر فلاي، تأهل الأمريكي جيسي «بام» رودريغيز والأرجنتيني فيرناندو «بوما» مارتينيز رسميًا لنزالهم المرتقب على أربعة ألقاب دفعة واحدة: WBA – WBC – WBO – The Ring، بعد أن قدّم كلاهما وزنًا مثاليًا يعكس جاهزيتهما لأحد أهم النزالات في الفئات الخفيفة عالميًا.


كما اجتاز البريطاني سام نوكس والأمريكي عبدالله ميسون وزن الخفيف (Lightweight) بنجاح، لتتأكد مواجهة قوية بين مقاتلين غير مهزومين على لقب WBO العالمي الشاغر، وسط اهتمام متزايد من الجماهير البريطانية والأمريكية على حد سواء.


وشهدت مراسم الوزن كذلك اجتياز فيتو ميلنيكي جونيور وخصمه صامويل مموماه وزن الوزن المتوسط، حيث حظي ميلنيكي بتفاعل جماهيري واضح خلال صعوده على الميزان، مؤكدًا استعداد كل طرف لتقديم نزال ممتع ضمن البطاقة الرئيسية.


وشارك في الوزن كذلك عدد من الملاكمين في النزالات التمهيدية، من بينهم الملاكم السعودي محمد العقل الذي اجتاز الوزن المحدد لمواجهته أمام الصيني جيامينغ لي، إضافة إلى الملاكم سلطان المحمد الذي ظهر في جاهزية بدنية كاملة قبل نزالِه أمام الهندي أوميش تشافان. كما اجتاز كل من خوان كارلوس غيريتو وباركر سيسويانانا وجوليو بوراس رويز وبيوس مبيندا أوزانهم الرسمية بنجاح، تأكيدًا لاستكمال جميع النزالات المدرجة في بطاقة ليلة الأبطال.


وفي ختام مراسم الوزن، اعتلى الملاكمون منصة المواجهة مجددًا ليقفوا وجهاً لوجه في لحظة تقليدية ترفع مستوى الشحن الجماهيري قبل ساعات قليلة من انطلاق النزالات.