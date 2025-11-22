The official weigh-in ceremony for The Ring IV: Night of the Champions took place in the Boulevard City area, amidst a notable audience and media presence. All the boxers participating in the main card successfully made the required weight, confirming their full readiness ahead of the big fight night today (Saturday).



The weigh-in was filled with excitement and anticipation, especially with four title fights and nearly eight undefeated fighters, making this night one of the most awaited events of the Riyadh Season among boxing fans.



In the main event, American David Benavidez and British Anthony Yarde recorded their official weights in the Light Heavyweight category for the anticipated matchup on the path to unify the weight titles. Both boxers appeared in peak physical condition before facing off in a brief, charged confrontation that underscored the intensity of the upcoming bout, especially following the sharp exchanges they had during the press conference.



In the co-main event, both American Devin Haney and world champion Brian Norman Jr. made weight for the Welterweight division in preparation for defending the WBO world title. Their face-off was characterized by focus and intensity, gearing up for a clash that will showcase differing fighting styles, making their challenge one of the most exciting encounters on the card.



In the super flyweight title unification bout, American Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez and Argentine Fernando "Puma" Martinez officially qualified for their anticipated fight for four titles at once: WBA – WBC – WBO – The Ring, after both presented ideal weights reflecting their readiness for one of the most important bouts in the lighter divisions globally.



British Sam Nokes and American Abdullah Mason also successfully made the Lightweight limit, ensuring a strong matchup between undefeated fighters for the vacant WBO world title, amid increasing interest from both British and American audiences.



The weigh-in also saw Vito Melnik Jr. and his opponent Samuel Momoha successfully pass the middleweight limit, with Melnik receiving clear fan engagement as he stepped onto the scale, confirming each party's readiness to deliver an entertaining fight on the main card.



Several boxers from the preliminary bouts also participated in the weigh-in, including Saudi boxer Mohammed Al-Aql who made weight for his fight against Chinese Jiameing Li, along with Sultan Al-Mohammed who appeared in complete physical readiness before his bout against Indian Umesh Chavan. Additionally, Juan Carlos Gerito, Parker Siswiyanana, Julio Boras Ruiz, and Pius Mbinda all successfully made their official weights, confirming the completion of all bouts listed on the Champions Night card.



At the conclusion of the weigh-in ceremony, the boxers returned to the confrontation stage to stand face-to-face in a traditional moment that heightened the audience's excitement just hours before the fights begin.