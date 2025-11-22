شهدت منطقة بوليفارد سيتي إقامة مراسم الوزن الرسمي لحدث The Ring IV: Night of the Champions، وسط حضور جماهيري وإعلامي لافت، حيث اجتاز جميع الملاكمين المشاركين في البطاقة الرئيسية الوزن المحدد بنجاح، لتتأكد بذلك جاهزيتهم الكاملة قبل انطلاق الأمسية القتالية الكبرى اليوم (السبت).
وجاءت عملية الوزن في أجواء مشحونة بالحماس والترقب، خصوصًا مع وجود أربعة نزالات على ألقاب عالمية، وثمانية مقاتلين غير مهزومين تقريبًا، ما جعل هذه الليلة واحدة من أكثر فعاليات موسم الرياض انتظارًا على مستوى جماهير الملاكمة.
ففي النزال الرئيسي، سجّل الأمريكي ديفيد بنافيديز والبريطاني أنتوني يارد وزنيهما الرسميين في فئة خفيف الثقيل (Light Heavyweight) ضمن المواجهة المرتقبة على طريق توحيد ألقاب الوزن. وظهر كلا الملاكمين في أفضل حالاتهما البدنية، قبل أن يقفا وجهًا لوجه في مواجهة قصيرة مشحونة أكدت قوة النزال القادم، خصوصًا بعد التصريحات الحادة التي تبادلاها خلال المؤتمر الصحفي.
أما في النزال الرئيسي المشترك، فقد اجتاز كل من الأمريكي ديفين هيني، والبطل العالمي براين نورمان جونيور الوزن المحدد لوزن الويلتر (Welterweight)، استعدادًا للدفاع عن لقب منظمة WBO العالمية. واتسمت المواجهة الثنائية بينهما بالتركيز والحدة، استعداداً لمواجهة ستشهد اختلاف أسلوب النزال بين الطرفين ما سيجعل التحدي بينهما واحدًا من أكثر اللقاءات في البطاقة إثارة.
وفي نزال توحيد ألقاب السوبر فلاي، تأهل الأمريكي جيسي «بام» رودريغيز والأرجنتيني فيرناندو «بوما» مارتينيز رسميًا لنزالهم المرتقب على أربعة ألقاب دفعة واحدة: WBA – WBC – WBO – The Ring، بعد أن قدّم كلاهما وزنًا مثاليًا يعكس جاهزيتهما لأحد أهم النزالات في الفئات الخفيفة عالميًا.
كما اجتاز البريطاني سام نوكس والأمريكي عبدالله ميسون وزن الخفيف (Lightweight) بنجاح، لتتأكد مواجهة قوية بين مقاتلين غير مهزومين على لقب WBO العالمي الشاغر، وسط اهتمام متزايد من الجماهير البريطانية والأمريكية على حد سواء.
وشهدت مراسم الوزن كذلك اجتياز فيتو ميلنيكي جونيور وخصمه صامويل مموماه وزن الوزن المتوسط، حيث حظي ميلنيكي بتفاعل جماهيري واضح خلال صعوده على الميزان، مؤكدًا استعداد كل طرف لتقديم نزال ممتع ضمن البطاقة الرئيسية.
وشارك في الوزن كذلك عدد من الملاكمين في النزالات التمهيدية، من بينهم الملاكم السعودي محمد العقل الذي اجتاز الوزن المحدد لمواجهته أمام الصيني جيامينغ لي، إضافة إلى الملاكم سلطان المحمد الذي ظهر في جاهزية بدنية كاملة قبل نزالِه أمام الهندي أوميش تشافان. كما اجتاز كل من خوان كارلوس غيريتو وباركر سيسويانانا وجوليو بوراس رويز وبيوس مبيندا أوزانهم الرسمية بنجاح، تأكيدًا لاستكمال جميع النزالات المدرجة في بطاقة ليلة الأبطال.
وفي ختام مراسم الوزن، اعتلى الملاكمون منصة المواجهة مجددًا ليقفوا وجهاً لوجه في لحظة تقليدية ترفع مستوى الشحن الجماهيري قبل ساعات قليلة من انطلاق النزالات.
The official weigh-in ceremony for The Ring IV: Night of the Champions took place in the Boulevard City area, amidst a notable audience and media presence. All the boxers participating in the main card successfully made the required weight, confirming their full readiness ahead of the big fight night today (Saturday).
The weigh-in was filled with excitement and anticipation, especially with four title fights and nearly eight undefeated fighters, making this night one of the most awaited events of the Riyadh Season among boxing fans.
In the main event, American David Benavidez and British Anthony Yarde recorded their official weights in the Light Heavyweight category for the anticipated matchup on the path to unify the weight titles. Both boxers appeared in peak physical condition before facing off in a brief, charged confrontation that underscored the intensity of the upcoming bout, especially following the sharp exchanges they had during the press conference.
In the co-main event, both American Devin Haney and world champion Brian Norman Jr. made weight for the Welterweight division in preparation for defending the WBO world title. Their face-off was characterized by focus and intensity, gearing up for a clash that will showcase differing fighting styles, making their challenge one of the most exciting encounters on the card.
In the super flyweight title unification bout, American Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez and Argentine Fernando "Puma" Martinez officially qualified for their anticipated fight for four titles at once: WBA – WBC – WBO – The Ring, after both presented ideal weights reflecting their readiness for one of the most important bouts in the lighter divisions globally.
British Sam Nokes and American Abdullah Mason also successfully made the Lightweight limit, ensuring a strong matchup between undefeated fighters for the vacant WBO world title, amid increasing interest from both British and American audiences.
The weigh-in also saw Vito Melnik Jr. and his opponent Samuel Momoha successfully pass the middleweight limit, with Melnik receiving clear fan engagement as he stepped onto the scale, confirming each party's readiness to deliver an entertaining fight on the main card.
Several boxers from the preliminary bouts also participated in the weigh-in, including Saudi boxer Mohammed Al-Aql who made weight for his fight against Chinese Jiameing Li, along with Sultan Al-Mohammed who appeared in complete physical readiness before his bout against Indian Umesh Chavan. Additionally, Juan Carlos Gerito, Parker Siswiyanana, Julio Boras Ruiz, and Pius Mbinda all successfully made their official weights, confirming the completion of all bouts listed on the Champions Night card.
At the conclusion of the weigh-in ceremony, the boxers returned to the confrontation stage to stand face-to-face in a traditional moment that heightened the audience's excitement just hours before the fights begin.