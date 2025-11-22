تفتتح شركة نادي النصر، اليوم (السبت) 22 نوفمبر، عند الساعة الواحدة ظهرًا، متجر النادي الجديد في مدينة الرياض، وذلك ضمن خطة الشركة لتوسيع نطاق منافذ بيع منتجات النادي.


ومن المقرر أن يشهد الافتتاح حضور الرئيس التنفيذي للنادي سيميدو، إلى جانب المدير الرياضي سيماو، وعدد من لاعبي الفريق. كما سيكون الحدث متاحا للتغطية الإعلامية من قبل وسائل الإعلام المختلفة.


ويملك نادي النصر عدة فروع لمتاجره الرسمية حول المملكة، من بينها فرع في مدينة الرياض، إضافة إلى فروع أخرى في مدينتي الخبر وحائل.