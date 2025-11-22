The Al Nassr Club Company will open the new club store in Riyadh today (Saturday), November 22, at 1 PM, as part of the company's plan to expand the sales outlets for the club's products.



The opening is set to be attended by the club's CEO, Semedo, along with the sporting director, Simao, and several team players. The event will also be available for media coverage by various media outlets.



Al Nassr Club has several branches of its official stores across the Kingdom, including a branch in Riyadh, as well as other branches in the cities of Khobar and Hail.