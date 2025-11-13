أكد نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي النصر غير الربحية خالد المالك أن طلبات مدرب الفريق جورجي جيسوس «أوامر» وأي شيء يطلبه سيُنفّذ.
وقال في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ»: لدينا الآن ثلاث جولات قبل دخول الفترة الشتوية، وأي شيء يطلبه جيسوس بإذن الله سنحققه له، مضيفاً: الآن تفكيرنا منصب حول المباريات الثلاث القادمة حتى بداية الشتوية.
وتابع: رئيس النادي عبدالله الماجد لم ولن يقصر بأي شيء، وكذلك شركة النادي، والأخ سلطان آل الشيخ، وجميع أعضاء مجلس الإدارة يقدمون جهوداً كبيرة، ولن نستعجل، فهناك كما قلت مباريات قادمة مهمة، وإذا فُتحت أبواب التسجيل الشتوية وقتها لكل حادث حديث.
وعن مدى رضاهم عن الفريق في هذه الفترة، أوضح: بكل تأكيد الفريق متصدر ونحن دائماً نطمح للأفضل، ونتمنى أن النصر يكون من أفضل إلى أفضل، وإلى الآن العمل جيد، والنصر لو يأخذ الدوري سيأخذ آسيا، وإذا أخذ آسيا،سيأخذ كأس العالم، فطموحنا دائماً للأفضل بإذن الله.
وعن البطولات التي ينافس عليها النصر حالياً ومدى رضاه عن اللاعبين الأجانب قال المالك: اللاعبون الذين يخدمون النصر الآن يقدمون ما عليهم، ونحن راضون بمايقدمونه، وكما قلت مع بداية الفترة الشتوية لكل حادث حديث.
وعن أي صفقات مستقبلية يمكن الكشف عنها، قال: ليس هناك أي شيء، وأمور الصفقات كلها موجوده عند جيسوس، وهو من يتخذ القرارات.
وعن تعرض الفريق لبعض الأخطاء التحكيمية مع الحكام المحليين، وإمكانية استقطاب حكام أجانب في الفترة القادمة.. أجاب: بكل تأكيد إذا رأينا الحاجة لحكام أجانب سنطلب، وكما قلت هذه الأمور عند مجلس الإدارة، وقبل فترة أصدرنا بياناً لأمور كثيرة، ومنها موضوع المواليد وبعض الأخطاء التحكيمية، وحالياً نثق في الحكام المحليين، ومتى ما دعت الحاجة سنطلب حكاماً أجانب.
وعن ردهم في نادي النصر تجاه تحركات اتحاد الكرة في حال قام بتغيير قراراته الخاصة باللوائح، قال المالك: البيان واضح، وكل التفاصيل موجودة فيه، وكان كافياً ووافياً، ومن سيقرأ البيان سيعرفه، ودون شك نحن نحترم الأنظمة، والجميع عليه احترام الأنظمة، فنحن (نادي النصر) من البداية احترمناهم، ونتوقع من الجميع أن يحترموا الأنظمة.
وعن حديث رئيس نادي الهلال الأمير نواف بن سعد، واستفادة النصر من جدولة الدوري، أكد المالك: عن نفسي أرى أن الجدولة لم تخدم النصر، والأمير نواف ذكر أن الأندية تأتي مع نهاية الدوري منهكة، وأنا أقول إن النصر سيكون منهكاً وسيقابل نادي الشباب والهلال والأهلي والاتفاق، بينما هناك فرق أخرى منهكة ولكن ستقابل فرقاً -دون ذكر أسمائها- من مؤخرة سلّم الترتب، فأنت أفضل أن تكون منهكاً وتقابل الفرق المتأخرة في الترتيب، بدلاً من الذين ينافسونك على الدوري، وبالتالي الجدولة لم تخدم النصر أبداً.
وزاد المالك: نحن دائماً نؤكد أن الموسم طويل، ومنذ سنوات نعاني من جدولة مباريات لم تكن في صالح النصر إطلاقاً، في حين أن بعض الأندية لو تولى مكتب سياحي ترتيب مبارياتها لكانت في الصيف تلعب في الجنوب، وفي الشتاء توجد في مواقع مريحة ومعروفة منذ سنوات. ويمكن للجميع الرجوع إلى جداول المواسم الـ10 الماضية ليدرك من النادي الذي كان الأكثر تضرراً.
وأبان المالك: تقدمنا بشكاوى في السابق، لكن الوضع ظل على حاله، ومع ذلك ندرك أن بعض الأندية الأخرى تشتكي من الإرهاق وكثرة السفر، نحن لا نحتاج إلى أمثلة بعيدة؛ فبعد فوزنا ببطولة كأس العرب كممثلين للوطن، اضطُررنا للسفر إلى الدمام بعد يوم واحد فقط ولعبنا بالصف الثاني، وهو ما أثّر على حظوظنا في الدوري. كنا قادرين على تحقيق اللقب لو جمعنا نقاط مباراتي الاتفاق والتعاون في ذلك الوقت. على أي حال، هذا يحدث لجميع الفرق، ونحن لم نشكّك بأحد، فثقتنا بالمنظومة الرياضية كبيرة.
وعن مواعيد مباريات النصر السابقة التي أُقيمت عند الساعة التاسعة مساء، وما إذا كان النادي قد خاطب رابطة الدوري بشأن ذلك، أوضح المالك: «لم نخاطب الرابطة بخصوص المواعيد، لكن الأمر مرتبط بظروف النقل التلفزيوني، فهناك قنوات عالمية تنقل مباريات النصر وتتطلب مواعيد محددة لتتناسب مع بثها الدولي».
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Non-Profit Club, Khalid Al-Malik, confirmed that the requests of the team's coach, Jorge Jesus, are "orders," and anything he asks for will be implemented.
He said in a special interview with "Okaz": We currently have three rounds before entering the winter period, and anything Jesus requests, God willing, we will achieve for him, adding: Our focus now is on the three upcoming matches until the start of winter.
He continued: The club's president, Abdullah Al-Majed, has not and will not spare any effort, as well as the club company, and brother Sultan Al-Sheikh, and all members of the board of directors are making great efforts, and we will not rush; as I said, there are important upcoming matches, and when the winter registration opens, we will address each situation as it arises.
Regarding their satisfaction with the team during this period, he clarified: Certainly, the team is at the top, and we always aspire for better. We hope that Al-Nasr will go from better to best, and so far the work is good. If Al-Nasr wins the league, it will win Asia, and if it wins Asia, it will win the World Cup. Our ambition is always for the better, God willing.
Regarding the championships that Al-Nasr is currently competing for and his satisfaction with the foreign players, Al-Malik said: The players who are serving Al-Nasr now are doing what they should, and we are satisfied with what they are providing. As I said, with the start of the winter period, we will address each situation as it arises.
As for any future deals that can be revealed, he said: There is nothing at the moment, and all matters regarding deals are with Jesus, who makes the decisions.
Regarding the team experiencing some refereeing errors with local referees and the possibility of attracting foreign referees in the upcoming period, he answered: Certainly, if we see the need for foreign referees, we will request them. As I said, these matters are with the board of directors. Recently, we issued a statement regarding many issues, including the topic of births and some refereeing errors. Currently, we trust the local referees, and whenever the need arises, we will request foreign referees.
Regarding their response at Al-Nasr Club to the movements of the Football Association in case it changes its decisions regarding the regulations, Al-Malik said: The statement is clear, and all the details are included in it. It was sufficient and adequate, and anyone who reads the statement will understand it. Without a doubt, we respect the regulations, and everyone should respect the regulations. From the beginning, we (Al-Nasr Club) respected them, and we expect everyone to respect the regulations.
Regarding the comments of Al-Hilal Club President Prince Nawaf bin Saad and Al-Nasr's benefit from the league scheduling, Al-Malik confirmed: Personally, I see that the scheduling did not serve Al-Nasr. Prince Nawaf mentioned that clubs come at the end of the league exhausted, and I say that Al-Nasr will be exhausted and will face Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ettifaq, while other teams are exhausted but will face teams—without mentioning their names—from the lower end of the table. It is better to be exhausted and face lower-ranked teams rather than those competing with you for the league. Therefore, the scheduling has never served Al-Nasr.
Al-Malik added: We always emphasize that the season is long, and for years we have suffered from a scheduling of matches that has never been in Al-Nasr's favor. Meanwhile, some clubs, if a travel agency were to arrange their matches, would play in the south during the summer and be in comfortable and well-known locations during the winter. Everyone can refer to the schedules of the past ten seasons to realize which club has been the most affected.
Al-Malik explained: We have submitted complaints in the past, but the situation remained the same. Nevertheless, we understand that some other clubs complain about fatigue and excessive travel. We do not need distant examples; after winning the Arab Cup as representatives of the nation, we had to travel to Dammam just one day later and played with a second-string team, which affected our chances in the league. We could have achieved the title if we had gathered points from our matches against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawun at that time. In any case, this happens to all teams, and we have not questioned anyone; our trust in the sports system is great.
Regarding the previous match times for Al-Nasr that were held at 9 PM, and whether the club has contacted the league association about this, Al-Malik clarified: "We have not contacted the association regarding the timings, but the matter is related to the circumstances of television broadcasting. There are global channels broadcasting Al-Nasr's matches that require specific timings to align with their international broadcasts."