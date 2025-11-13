Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Nasr Non-Profit Club, Khalid Al-Malik, confirmed that the requests of the team's coach, Jorge Jesus, are "orders," and anything he asks for will be implemented.



He said in a special interview with "Okaz": We currently have three rounds before entering the winter period, and anything Jesus requests, God willing, we will achieve for him, adding: Our focus now is on the three upcoming matches until the start of winter.



He continued: The club's president, Abdullah Al-Majed, has not and will not spare any effort, as well as the club company, and brother Sultan Al-Sheikh, and all members of the board of directors are making great efforts, and we will not rush; as I said, there are important upcoming matches, and when the winter registration opens, we will address each situation as it arises.



Regarding their satisfaction with the team during this period, he clarified: Certainly, the team is at the top, and we always aspire for better. We hope that Al-Nasr will go from better to best, and so far the work is good. If Al-Nasr wins the league, it will win Asia, and if it wins Asia, it will win the World Cup. Our ambition is always for the better, God willing.



Regarding the championships that Al-Nasr is currently competing for and his satisfaction with the foreign players, Al-Malik said: The players who are serving Al-Nasr now are doing what they should, and we are satisfied with what they are providing. As I said, with the start of the winter period, we will address each situation as it arises.



As for any future deals that can be revealed, he said: There is nothing at the moment, and all matters regarding deals are with Jesus, who makes the decisions.



Regarding the team experiencing some refereeing errors with local referees and the possibility of attracting foreign referees in the upcoming period, he answered: Certainly, if we see the need for foreign referees, we will request them. As I said, these matters are with the board of directors. Recently, we issued a statement regarding many issues, including the topic of births and some refereeing errors. Currently, we trust the local referees, and whenever the need arises, we will request foreign referees.



Regarding their response at Al-Nasr Club to the movements of the Football Association in case it changes its decisions regarding the regulations, Al-Malik said: The statement is clear, and all the details are included in it. It was sufficient and adequate, and anyone who reads the statement will understand it. Without a doubt, we respect the regulations, and everyone should respect the regulations. From the beginning, we (Al-Nasr Club) respected them, and we expect everyone to respect the regulations.



Regarding the comments of Al-Hilal Club President Prince Nawaf bin Saad and Al-Nasr's benefit from the league scheduling, Al-Malik confirmed: Personally, I see that the scheduling did not serve Al-Nasr. Prince Nawaf mentioned that clubs come at the end of the league exhausted, and I say that Al-Nasr will be exhausted and will face Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ettifaq, while other teams are exhausted but will face teams—without mentioning their names—from the lower end of the table. It is better to be exhausted and face lower-ranked teams rather than those competing with you for the league. Therefore, the scheduling has never served Al-Nasr.



Al-Malik added: We always emphasize that the season is long, and for years we have suffered from a scheduling of matches that has never been in Al-Nasr's favor. Meanwhile, some clubs, if a travel agency were to arrange their matches, would play in the south during the summer and be in comfortable and well-known locations during the winter. Everyone can refer to the schedules of the past ten seasons to realize which club has been the most affected.



Al-Malik explained: We have submitted complaints in the past, but the situation remained the same. Nevertheless, we understand that some other clubs complain about fatigue and excessive travel. We do not need distant examples; after winning the Arab Cup as representatives of the nation, we had to travel to Dammam just one day later and played with a second-string team, which affected our chances in the league. We could have achieved the title if we had gathered points from our matches against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawun at that time. In any case, this happens to all teams, and we have not questioned anyone; our trust in the sports system is great.



Regarding the previous match times for Al-Nasr that were held at 9 PM, and whether the club has contacted the league association about this, Al-Malik clarified: "We have not contacted the association regarding the timings, but the matter is related to the circumstances of television broadcasting. There are global channels broadcasting Al-Nasr's matches that require specific timings to align with their international broadcasts."