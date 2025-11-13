أكد نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة نادي النصر غير الربحية خالد المالك أن طلبات مدرب الفريق جورجي جيسوس «أوامر» وأي شيء يطلبه سيُنفّذ.


وقال في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ»: لدينا الآن ثلاث جولات قبل دخول الفترة الشتوية، وأي شيء يطلبه جيسوس بإذن الله سنحققه له، مضيفاً: الآن تفكيرنا منصب حول المباريات الثلاث القادمة حتى بداية الشتوية.


وتابع: رئيس النادي عبدالله الماجد لم ولن يقصر بأي شيء، وكذلك شركة النادي، والأخ سلطان آل الشيخ، وجميع أعضاء مجلس الإدارة يقدمون جهوداً كبيرة، ولن نستعجل، فهناك كما قلت مباريات قادمة مهمة، وإذا فُتحت أبواب التسجيل الشتوية وقتها لكل حادث حديث.


وعن مدى رضاهم عن الفريق في هذه الفترة، أوضح: بكل تأكيد الفريق متصدر ونحن دائماً نطمح للأفضل، ونتمنى أن النصر يكون من أفضل إلى أفضل، وإلى الآن العمل جيد، والنصر لو يأخذ الدوري سيأخذ آسيا، وإذا أخذ آسيا،سيأخذ كأس العالم، فطموحنا دائماً للأفضل بإذن الله.


وعن البطولات التي ينافس عليها النصر حالياً ومدى رضاه عن اللاعبين الأجانب قال المالك: اللاعبون الذين يخدمون النصر الآن يقدمون ما عليهم، ونحن راضون بمايقدمونه، وكما قلت مع بداية الفترة الشتوية لكل حادث حديث.


وعن أي صفقات مستقبلية يمكن الكشف عنها، قال: ليس هناك أي شيء، وأمور الصفقات كلها موجوده عند جيسوس، وهو من يتخذ القرارات.


وعن تعرض الفريق لبعض الأخطاء التحكيمية مع الحكام المحليين، وإمكانية استقطاب حكام أجانب في الفترة القادمة.. أجاب: بكل تأكيد إذا رأينا الحاجة لحكام أجانب سنطلب، وكما قلت هذه الأمور عند مجلس الإدارة، وقبل فترة أصدرنا بياناً لأمور كثيرة، ومنها موضوع المواليد وبعض الأخطاء التحكيمية، وحالياً نثق في الحكام المحليين، ومتى ما دعت الحاجة سنطلب حكاماً أجانب.


وعن ردهم في نادي النصر تجاه تحركات اتحاد الكرة في حال قام بتغيير قراراته الخاصة باللوائح، قال المالك: البيان واضح، وكل التفاصيل موجودة فيه، وكان كافياً ووافياً، ومن سيقرأ البيان سيعرفه، ودون شك نحن نحترم الأنظمة، والجميع عليه احترام الأنظمة، فنحن (نادي النصر) من البداية احترمناهم، ونتوقع من الجميع أن يحترموا الأنظمة.


وعن حديث رئيس نادي الهلال الأمير نواف بن سعد، واستفادة النصر من جدولة الدوري، أكد المالك: عن نفسي أرى أن الجدولة لم تخدم النصر، والأمير نواف ذكر أن الأندية تأتي مع نهاية الدوري منهكة، وأنا أقول إن النصر سيكون منهكاً وسيقابل نادي الشباب والهلال والأهلي والاتفاق، بينما هناك فرق أخرى منهكة ولكن ستقابل فرقاً -دون ذكر أسمائها- من مؤخرة سلّم الترتب، فأنت أفضل أن تكون منهكاً وتقابل الفرق المتأخرة في الترتيب، بدلاً من الذين ينافسونك على الدوري، وبالتالي الجدولة لم تخدم النصر أبداً.


وزاد المالك: نحن دائماً نؤكد أن الموسم طويل، ومنذ سنوات نعاني من جدولة مباريات لم تكن في صالح النصر إطلاقاً، في حين أن بعض الأندية لو تولى مكتب سياحي ترتيب مبارياتها لكانت في الصيف تلعب في الجنوب، وفي الشتاء توجد في مواقع مريحة ومعروفة منذ سنوات. ويمكن للجميع الرجوع إلى جداول المواسم الـ10 الماضية ليدرك من النادي الذي كان الأكثر تضرراً.


وأبان المالك: تقدمنا بشكاوى في السابق، لكن الوضع ظل على حاله، ومع ذلك ندرك أن بعض الأندية الأخرى تشتكي من الإرهاق وكثرة السفر، نحن لا نحتاج إلى أمثلة بعيدة؛ فبعد فوزنا ببطولة كأس العرب كممثلين للوطن، اضطُررنا للسفر إلى الدمام بعد يوم واحد فقط ولعبنا بالصف الثاني، وهو ما أثّر على حظوظنا في الدوري. كنا قادرين على تحقيق اللقب لو جمعنا نقاط مباراتي الاتفاق والتعاون في ذلك الوقت. على أي حال، هذا يحدث لجميع الفرق، ونحن لم نشكّك بأحد، فثقتنا بالمنظومة الرياضية كبيرة.


وعن مواعيد مباريات النصر السابقة التي أُقيمت عند الساعة التاسعة مساء، وما إذا كان النادي قد خاطب رابطة الدوري بشأن ذلك، أوضح المالك: «لم نخاطب الرابطة بخصوص المواعيد، لكن الأمر مرتبط بظروف النقل التلفزيوني، فهناك قنوات عالمية تنقل مباريات النصر وتتطلب مواعيد محددة لتتناسب مع بثها الدولي».