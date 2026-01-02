أكد السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد آل جابر أن المملكة بذلت جهوداً كبيرة لدعم السلام والأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والاقتصاد اليمني، ودعمت ولا تزال تدعم القضية الجنوبية في اليمن كونها قضية عادلة، ذات أبعاد تاريخية واجتماعية وحلها الحقيقي عبر طاولة الحوار السياسي، بما يرضي تطلعات أشقائنا في المحافظات الجنوبية اليمنية ومنهم المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي.

وأكد آل جابر في تغريدات عبر حسابه على موقع "X" أن استغلال القضية الجنوبية والمزايدة بها لتحقيق مكاسب شخصية وإقصاء وتهميش أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية أضر بها وأفقدها المكاسب التي تحققت، سواءً من خلال مخرجات الحوار الوطني اليمني الشامل 2014 أو اتفاق الرياض 2019 أو قرار نقل السلطة 2022.

وبين السفير أن رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عيدروس الزبيدي اتخذ الكثير من القرارات الأحادية دون أي اعتبار لالتزامه السياسي كعضو في مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، وكان أخطر تلك القرارات قيادته للهجوم العسكري على محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة وما صاحبه من اختلالات أمنية بالمحافظتين وترويع للآمنين، وسقوط قتلى وجرحى بين المدنيين من أبناء حضرموت.

وأكد آل جابر أن المملكة سعت منذ عدة أسابيع وحتى يوم أمس ببذل كافة الجهود مع المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لإنهاء التصعيد وخروج قوات الانتقالي من المعسكرات خارج المحافظتين، وتسليمها لقوات درع الوطن في حضرموت، إلا أنها واجهت رفضاً وتعنتاً مستمراً من عيدروس الزبيدي وكان آخرها رفضه لإصدار تصريح لطائرة تُقل وفداً رسمياً سعودياً بتاريخ 1 يناير 2026م إلى عدن والذي تم الاتفاق على قدومه مع بعض قادة المجلس الانتقالي لإيجاد حلول ومخارج تخدم الجميع وتحقق المصلحة العامة، كما قام بإصدار توجيهات مباشرة بإغلاق حركة الطيران في مطار عدن، مما ألحق ضرراً بالغاً بالشعب اليمني وهو ما يعد تصرفاً غير مسؤول، ويقوض جهود التنسيق السياسي والعسكري والأمني، ويشكل سابقة خطيرة تعكس الإصرار على التصعيد ورفض مسارات التهدئة، كما أن ذلك أكد حرصه على مصالحه الشخصية السياسية والمالية تنفيذاً لأجندات لا علاقة لها بالقضية الجنوبية خاصةً ولا باليمن عامةً.

وأضاف ال جابر: إن عيدروس الزبيدي بصفته رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، يتحمل مسؤولية مباشرة عن تنفيذه لأجندات أضرت بمصالح أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية وقضيتهم وتسعى لخلق فجوة بينهم وأشقائهم في المملكة. والأمل كبير في العقلاء من قيادات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بتغليب صوت الحكمة ولغة العقل، لتحقيق تطلعات أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق في شماله وجنوبه