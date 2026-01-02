The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, confirmed that the Kingdom has made significant efforts to support peace, security, stability, development, and the Yemeni economy, and it has supported and continues to support the southern cause in Yemen as it is a just issue with historical and social dimensions, and its true resolution is through the political dialogue table, in a manner that satisfies the aspirations of our brothers in the southern Yemeni governorates, including the Southern Transitional Council.

Al-Jaber emphasized in tweets via his account on "X" that exploiting the southern cause and using it for personal gains while excluding and marginalizing the people of the southern governorates has harmed it and lost the achievements that were made, whether through the outputs of the comprehensive Yemeni national dialogue in 2014, the Riyadh Agreement in 2019, or the power transfer decision in 2022.

The ambassador pointed out that the head of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, has made many unilateral decisions without any regard for his political commitment as a member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and the most dangerous of those decisions was his leadership of the military attack on the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, which was accompanied by security imbalances in the two governorates and terrorizing the safe, resulting in casualties among civilians from Hadhramaut.

Al-Jaber confirmed that the Kingdom has been striving for several weeks until yesterday to make all efforts with the Southern Transitional Council to end the escalation and withdraw the Transitional forces from the camps outside the two governorates, handing them over to the National Shield Forces in Hadhramaut. However, it faced continuous rejection and obstinacy from Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, the latest of which was his refusal to issue a permit for a plane carrying an official Saudi delegation on January 1, 2026, to Aden, which had been agreed upon with some leaders of the Transitional Council to find solutions and exits that serve everyone and achieve the public interest. He also issued direct instructions to close air traffic at Aden Airport, causing severe harm to the Yemeni people, which is considered an irresponsible act that undermines efforts for political, military, and security coordination, and constitutes a dangerous precedent reflecting a determination to escalate and reject de-escalation paths. This also confirmed his concern for his personal political and financial interests, implementing agendas unrelated to the southern cause specifically or Yemen in general.

Al-Jaber added: Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, as the head of the Southern Transitional Council, bears direct responsibility for implementing agendas that have harmed the interests of the people of the southern governorates and their cause and seek to create a gap between them and their brothers in the Kingdom. There is great hope in the wise leaders of the Southern Transitional Council to prioritize the voice of wisdom and the language of reason, to achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people in both the north and the south.