كلف رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي اليوم (الجمعة)، سالم الخنبشي بتولي قيادة قوات «درع الوطن» في محافظة حضرموت شرقي البلاد.
وأوضح العليمي أن الخنبشي (وهو محافظ حضرموت أيضاً) سيملك كافة الصلاحيات العسكرية والأمنية في حضرموت.
يأتى هذا القرار بعدما أبدت قوات «درع الوطن» استعدادها لتسلم مواقع عسكرية ونقاط من قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بحضرموت والمهرة.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, appointed Salem Al-Khanbashi today (Friday) to lead the "National Shield" forces in the Hadhramaut Governorate in eastern Yemen.
Al-Alimi explained that Al-Khanbashi (who is also the Governor of Hadhramaut) will have full military and security powers in Hadhramaut.
This decision comes after the "National Shield" forces expressed their readiness to take over military positions and points from the Southern Transitional Council forces in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.