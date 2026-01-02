The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, appointed Salem Al-Khanbashi today (Friday) to lead the "National Shield" forces in the Hadhramaut Governorate in eastern Yemen.

Al-Alimi explained that Al-Khanbashi (who is also the Governor of Hadhramaut) will have full military and security powers in Hadhramaut.

This decision comes after the "National Shield" forces expressed their readiness to take over military positions and points from the Southern Transitional Council forces in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.