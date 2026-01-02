كلف رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي اليوم (الجمعة)، سالم الخنبشي بتولي قيادة قوات «درع الوطن» في محافظة حضرموت شرقي البلاد.

وأوضح العليمي أن الخنبشي (وهو محافظ حضرموت أيضاً) سيملك كافة الصلاحيات العسكرية والأمنية في حضرموت.

يأتى هذا القرار بعدما أبدت قوات «درع الوطن» استعدادها لتسلم مواقع عسكرية ونقاط من قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بحضرموت والمهرة.