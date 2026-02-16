كشف مصدر عراقي تأجيل تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الاجتماع، الذي كان مقرراً عقده اليوم (الإثنين)، لبحث مسألة استمرار أو انسحاب المرشح لمنصب رئيس الحكومة الجديدة نوري المالكي، في ظل استمرار النقاشات بشأن طبيعة المرحلة القادمة وآليات إدارة التوافق السياسي.


وحسب المصدر ذاته، فإن الاجتماع تأجّل بطلب من المالكي، بعدما كان مدرجاً على جدول أعماله مناقشة مسألة انسحابه أو استمراره في السباق نحو رئاسة الحكومة. ولم يستبعد المصدر احتمال أن يعلن المالكي انسحابه من الترشح بشكل رسمي دون الحاجة إلى عقد اجتماع.


وعلمت «عكاظ» أن «الإطار التنسيقي» شرع في مشاورات بين جميع أقطابه للبحث عن مرشح لرئاسة الحكومة. وقالت مصادر مطلعة إن هذه المشاورات انطلقت من اعتبارات عدة بينها التحديات التي تمر بها البلاد وقضية الإجماع الوطني إزاء المرشح لرئاسة الحكومة، مؤكدة ضرورة حسم الجدل بشأن هذا الملف من خلال قرار موحد.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن بعض زعامات الإطار التنسيقي، خصوصاً المتحفظة على ترشيح زعيم ائتلاف دولة القانون لرئاسة الحكومة، عقدت اجتماعات تشاورية مع أغلب قيادات التحالف لتوحيد الرؤى والمواقف إزاء استمرار الترشيح ومناقشة الأمر مع الأخير، وكانت النتائج تمسك المالكي بالترشح للمنصب.


وبحسب المصادر فإن بعض قوى الإطار ترى أن التحديات كبيرة والأزمات المتراكمة قد تولد ردوداً عكسية من قبل العراقيين إزاء العملية السياسية برمتها، فضلاً عن الضغوط الخارجية والتحديات الكبيرة التي تمر بها المنطقة. ولفتت إلى إمكانية مناقشة اختيار مرشح جديد من قائمة المرشحين السابقين، وبالتالي يبقى الأمر رهناً بيد تحالف الإطار التنسيقي.


من جهته، أكّد مصدر مقرب من المالكي أن الأنباء والمعلومات التي تحدثت عن نيته في الانسحاب من الترشيح لرئاسة الحكومة «غير صحيحة»، مؤكداً أنه يتمسك باستمرار الترشيح.


وكان رئيس مجلس النواب العراقي هيبت الحلبوسي طلب، أمس الأحد، من المحكمة الاتحادية العليا تفسير نص دستوري يتعلق بانتخاب رئيس الجمهورية، في ظل تعذّر عقد جلسة مكتملة النصاب لهذا الغرض.