An Iraqi source revealed that the "Coordination Framework" alliance postponed the meeting that was scheduled to be held today (Monday) to discuss the issue of the continuation or withdrawal of the candidate for the new government position, Nouri al-Maliki, amid ongoing discussions regarding the nature of the upcoming phase and mechanisms for managing political consensus.



According to the same source, the meeting was postponed at Maliki's request, as it was on the agenda to discuss his potential withdrawal or continuation in the race for the premiership. The source did not rule out the possibility that Maliki might announce his withdrawal from candidacy officially without the need to hold a meeting.



“Okaz” learned that the "Coordination Framework" has begun consultations among all its factions to search for a candidate for the premiership. Informed sources stated that these consultations were initiated based on several considerations, including the challenges facing the country and the issue of national consensus regarding the candidate for the premiership, emphasizing the necessity of resolving the debate on this matter through a unified decision.



Sources pointed out that some leaders of the Coordination Framework, particularly those hesitant about nominating the leader of the State of Law coalition for the premiership, held consultative meetings with most of the coalition's leadership to unify visions and positions regarding the continuation of the nomination and to discuss the matter with the latter. The results indicated Maliki's insistence on running for the position.



According to the sources, some forces within the framework believe that the challenges are significant, and the accumulated crises could provoke negative responses from Iraqis towards the entire political process, in addition to external pressures and the major challenges facing the region. They noted the possibility of discussing the selection of a new candidate from the list of previous candidates, thus leaving the matter in the hands of the Coordination Framework alliance.



For his part, a source close to Maliki confirmed that the news and information regarding his intention to withdraw from the candidacy for the premiership are "not correct," affirming his commitment to continue the nomination.



The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, requested yesterday, Sunday, that the Federal Supreme Court interpret a constitutional text related to the election of the President of the Republic, amid the inability to hold a session with a complete quorum for this purpose.