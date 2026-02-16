وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية ممثلاً بمساعد المشرف العام على المركز للعمليات والبرامج المهندس أحمد بن علي البيز -عبر الاتصال المرئي- برنامجاً تنفيذياً مشتركاً مع إحدى مؤسسات المجتمع المدني، لترميم ودعم مراكز رعاية الأيتام والتمكين الاقتصادي لأسرهم في الصومال.

وسيجري بموجب ذلك تحسين الظروف المعيشية لـ905 أيتام في مركز عمر بن الخطاب بمدينة بيدوا، ومركز أم المؤمنين عائشة لرعاية اليتيمات بمحافظة بنادر، ومركز أم بدر لرعاية الأيتام بمدينة أفجوي، ومركز جامع الأمة عدادوا بمنطقة جلجدود، من خلال إعادة تأهيل المراكز وتجهيزها، وتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية للأيتام من الكسوة، والحقيبة التعليمية، والوجبات الغذائية، كما سيتم توفير التدريب المهني -أسس الخياطة- لـ200 أم من أمهات الأيتام، فضلاً عن شراء وتوزيع أدوات الخياطة وملحقاتها لدخولهن سوق العمل أو بدء مشاريعهن الخاصة، وسيستفيد منه 1.105 أفراد بشكل مباشر و6.630 فرداً بشكل غير مباشر.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لرعاية شريحة الأيتام أينما كانوا والتخفيف من معاناتهم.