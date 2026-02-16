The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, represented by the Assistant General Supervisor of the Center for Operations and Programs, Engineer Ahmed bin Ali Al-Bayez, signed a joint executive program via video conference with one of the civil society organizations to rehabilitate and support orphan care centers and the economic empowerment of their families in Somalia.

Accordingly, the living conditions of 905 orphans will be improved at the Omar ibn Al-Khattab Center in the city of Baidoa, the Mother of the Believers Aisha Center for the care of orphan girls in Banadir Province, the Umm Badr Center for Orphan Care in the city of Afgooye, and the Ummah University Center in the Gelgadud region, through the rehabilitation and equipping of the centers, and providing the basic needs for the orphans such as clothing, educational bags, and food meals. Additionally, vocational training in sewing fundamentals will be provided for 200 mothers of orphans, as well as the purchase and distribution of sewing tools and accessories to help them enter the labor market or start their own projects. A total of 1,105 individuals will benefit directly and 6,630 individuals indirectly.

This initiative is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to care for orphans wherever they are and alleviate their suffering.