وصل السنغالي إدوارد ميندي، حارس مرمى فريق الأهلي، إلى 28 مباراة بشباك نظيفة «كلين شيت» في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، منذ انضمامه إلى صفوف الفريق مطلع موسم 2023-2024.


وتمكّن ميندي من تسجيل 15 مباراة بشباك نظيفة خلال الموسم الأول له (2023-2024)، فيما واصل أداءه المتميز بالحفاظ على نظافة شباكه في 8 مباريات خلال موسم 2024-2025، وأضاف حتى الآن 5 مباريات في الموسم الجاري 2025-2026.


ويُعد ميندي من أبرز العناصر في صفوف الفريق، وساهم بثباته الفني في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية للأهلي، ويمثل عنصراً أساسياً في التشكيلة.