Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who plays for Al Ahly, has reached 28 clean sheets in the Roshan Saudi Pro League since joining the team at the beginning of the 2023-2024 season.



Mendy managed to record 15 clean sheets during his first season (2023-2024), while continuing his excellent performance by keeping his net clean in 8 matches during the 2024-2025 season, and he has added 5 more clean sheets in the current season 2025-2026.



Mendy is considered one of the key players in the team, and his consistent performance has contributed to achieving positive results for Al Ahly, making him an essential part of the lineup.