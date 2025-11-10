علمت مصادر «عكاظ» بأن لاعب الأهلي، البرازيلي ويندرسون جالينو، استدعى طبيباً متخصصاً من بلاده لمتابعة حالته الصحية والإشراف على البرنامج العلاجي الذي يخضع له في مقر النادي، ضمن إطار التنسيق مع الجهاز الطبي والفني للفريق.


ويشمل البرنامج الطبي تسريع وتيرة تعافي النجم البرازيلي، وتهيئته للعودة إلى التدريبات الجماعية، وفق الجداول الطبية المعتمدة، دون الحاجة إلى إجراء عملية جراحية للاعب.


ويتابع الجهازان الفني والإداري سير استعدادات الفريق، للوقوف على جاهزية جميع اللاعبين خلال فترة التوقف الدولي الحالية.