Sources informed "Okaz" that Al-Ahli player, Brazilian Winderson Galeno, has called for a specialized doctor from his country to monitor his health condition and supervise the treatment program he is undergoing at the club's premises, as part of the coordination with the medical and technical staff of the team.



The medical program includes accelerating the recovery process of the Brazilian star and preparing him to return to group training, according to the approved medical schedules, without the need for the player to undergo surgery.



The technical and administrative staff are monitoring the team's preparations to assess the readiness of all players during the current international break.