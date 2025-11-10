Former member of the Asian Football Confederation’s competitions committee, Prince Alwaleed bin بدر, warned the Saudi Arabian Football Federation against any attempts to amend the sports regulations and laws during the season after they have been announced and implemented.



Prince Alwaleed said: “Any change in the regulations after their approval without the consent of all parties without exception is considered a serious violation,” emphasizing that the argument of voting does not justify deviating from the original regulations. He clarified that “the disapproval of just one member based on the announced system nullifies the legitimacy of the idea of change entirely, because the rule protects the committed and does not reward the wrongdoer.”



He pointed out that the correct procedure—if there is a necessity for amendment—is to announce the decision during the season while specifying its application in the following season, ensuring compensation for any affected party financially, and with their full consent.



This stance comes after Al-Nasr's statement confirmed that the ongoing moves to amend the regulations “significantly affect the integrity of the competition, and reduce the commitment to fair play rules and trust in the fairness of the competition,” stressing the need to resist any pressures that affect the course and reputation of the Saudi league.