حذّر عضو لجنة المسابقات بالاتحاد الآسيوي سابقاً الأمير الوليد بن بدر الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم من أي محاولة لتعديل الأنظمة واللوائح الرياضية أثناء الموسم بعد إعلانها والعمل بها.


وقال الأمير الوليد: «أي تغيير في الأنظمة بعد اعتمادها دون موافقة جميع الأطراف دون استثناء يُعدّ تجاوزاً خطيراً»، مؤكداً أن حجّة التصويت لا تبرّر الانحراف عن اللائحة الأصلية، موضحاً أن «عدم موافقة عضوٍ واحدٍ فقط استند إلى النظام المعلن يُلغي مشروعية فكرة التغيير كاملة، لأن القاعدة تحمي الملتزم ولا تكافئ المخطئ».


وأشار إلى أن الإجراء السليم –إن وُجدت ضرورة للتعديل– هو إعلان القرار خلال الموسم مع تحديد تطبيقه في الموسم التالي، مع ضمان تعويض أي جهة متضرّرة مادياً، وبرضاها الكامل.


ويأتي هذا الموقف بعد أن أكد بيان النصر أن التحركات الجارية لتعديل اللوائح «تؤثر بشكل كبير في نزاهة المنافسة، وتقلل من الالتزام بقواعد اللعب النظيف والثقة بعدالة التنافس»، مشدداً على ضرورة مقاومة أي ضغوطٍ تؤثر على مسار الدوري السعودي وسمعته.