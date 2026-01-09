أوضح المدير الفني لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد، الأرجنتيني دييغو سيميوني، أن فريقه افتقد اللمسة الأخيرة خلال مواجهة ريال مدريد في ديربي العاصمة ضمن كأس السوبر الإسباني، مبينًا أن حارس ريال مدريد تيبو كورتوا قدّم تصديين مميزين أسهما في ترجيح كفة المنافس.


وأشار سيميوني إلى أن المباراة اتسمت بالحدة العالية، وأن الهدف الأول لريال مدريد أسهم في تغيير مجرياتها، رغم الأداء التنافسي الجيد الذي قدمه فريقه على مدار اللقاء.


وأضاف أن أتلتيكو لعب الشوط الثاني بالكامل تقريبًا في نصف ملعب ريال مدريد باستثناء بعض الهجمات المرتدة، موضحًا أن الهدف الثاني نُفذ بصورة مثالية من المنافس.


وأكد سيميوني في ختام تصريحاته أن المباراة انتهت دون وجود ما يُلام عليه اللاعبون، مشددًا على رضاه عن الروح والأداء رغم الخسارة.