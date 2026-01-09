The head coach of Atlético Madrid, Argentine Diego Simeone, clarified that his team lacked the final touch during the match against Real Madrid in the capital derby within the Spanish Super Cup, noting that Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made two outstanding saves that tipped the balance in favor of the opponent.



Simeone pointed out that the match was characterized by high intensity, and that Real Madrid's first goal contributed to changing the course of the game, despite the good competitive performance his team displayed throughout the match.



He added that Atlético played almost the entire second half in Real Madrid's half, except for some counter-attacks, explaining that the second goal was executed perfectly by the opponent.



Simeone concluded his statements by affirming that the match ended without the players having anything to blame themselves for, emphasizing his satisfaction with the spirit and performance despite the loss.